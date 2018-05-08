The 2018 Met Gala is sure to be a star-studded affair. From musicians, to athletes, to actors, everyone who's anyone gears up and dresses up for the year's most fashionable affair. This year will welcome newcomers and old timers, but is Demi Lovato at the 2018 Met Gala? It looks like the answer is "no," and I can't blame her.

Thought it is very possible that fans were not expecting Lovato to show up, I think secretly they were still hoping that she might make an appearance on the red carpet during the Mary 7 event. You always want your favorite stars to be in the mix so you can ogle over their outfits or who's on their arm, I know it's not just me.

But saldy, Lovato did not show up. But, there might be a very simple, zero-drama explanation as to why Lovato wasn't at the 2018 Met Gala. On May 3, the singer tweeted that she fractured her foot. "Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali," she wrote. And of course, who wants to walk the red carpet in crutches, right? Feel better soon!

Even though she may always shine at these events, Lovato has been open about the fact that she hasn't always enjoyed her time attending the Met Gala. In 2016, she attended the fashionable affair alongside Nicki Minaj and designer Jeremy Scott. The trio looked fabulous together, but Lovato spoke to Billboard in March and revealed that she was so "uncomfortable" the entire night that she felt tempted to drink. Instead of continuing her night at the Gala, Lovato decided to opt out of the soirée and headed to an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting instead. Truly a queen move.

She said,

I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala—fake and sucking the fashion industry's d*ck.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On May 3, 2016 Lovato took to Instagram to share a photo of her, Scott, and Minaj at the Met Gala. Judging from the photo, I see why she was so uncomfortable. In the post, Lovato stands awkwardly to the side as Minaj and Scott pose together. However, it's the shady side eye that Minaj is throwing at Lovato that hints she might be the reason for Lovato's discomfort.

In the post Lovato wrote,

This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool#sofuckingawkward#notforme#sweatpants#forensicfiles#whatsgood p.s. some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke. I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life

With an experience like that, I wouldn't be surprised if Lovato decided to never attend the Met Gala ever again. However, it looks like some of Twitter is still pushing for the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer to grace that carpet this year.

They're right, Demi, you're a queen. Don't let one bad experience keep you down.

Lovato isn't the only one who's had a rough time attending fashion's biggest night. Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, and Gwyneth Palthrow have also criticized the Met Gala. During a May 2015 interview with David Letterman, Fey discussed her time at the Met Gala, and had less than a rave review.

"It is such a jerk parade. If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they were all there," Fey told Letterman.

Yikes.

Celebrities may not enjoy the Met Gala, but social media sure does. Every year, A-listers from all walks of life test their creativity by coming up with an outfit that perfectly fits each year's theme. Naturally, social media has plenty to say the entire night. Last year's theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, and while all attendees came dressed in perfect avant-garde attire, it was Barbadian pop-princess Rihanna who truly stole the show.

Rihanna may have won that round, but who will take the 2018 Met Gala crown? With a theme like “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the looks this year are just as impressive as last year. I can already see Twitter abuzz with opinions.

Whether she's stunning at the Met Gala or chilling on the couch, Demi Lovato is and will always be red carpet ready in my eyes.