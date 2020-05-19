Have you seen Hollywood yet? Or The Politician? If you haven't seen either, do yourself a favor and long onto Netflix pronto to watch both. After watching, you may be wondering if the actor who plays Jack Castello in Hollywood and River Barkley in The Politician, David Corenswet, is single. Luckily for you, I've done some deep (way too deep) investigating and have concluded that he appears to be single. Elite Daily reached out to Corenswet's reps for confirmation of his relationship status and did not hear back in time for publication.

Corenswet hasn't publicly spoken about his romantic life in any interviews thus far. Tempted to stalk his Instagram for clues? Go ahead — but just so you know, the woman you see in a few of his photos is his sister, Amy Corenswet.

If you continue down his Instagram profile, you'll see photos of...

Cute dogs.

Himself alone.

Himself hanging with co-stars from either Hollywood or The Politician.

Himself with other family members.

Promo for acting projects he's working on.

But hey! The juiciest gossip usually lies in the tagged photos, right? Corenswet is tagged in plenty of photos with his co-star from The Politician, Ben Platt, but Platt is currently dating actor Noah Galvin.

Needless to say, my research is not totally conclusive. Corenswet could have a partner on the major DL. But there's no public relationship to speak of as far as I can tell.