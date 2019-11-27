With the new year approaching and travel plans stacking up, you probably are on the lookout for cheap flights. Before you start scouring the web after Thanksgiving weekend, you'll want to know whether Cyber Monday is good for flight deal. Thankfully, the data from previous years is mostly positive.

Travel website Skyscanner analyzed data that indicates some flights are cheaper than normal on Cyber Monday, which is Dec. 2. While you may want to be selective about where you're booking travel to, the site's Black Friday and Cyber Monday data suggests Cyber Monday sales offer the best deals on international flights. In the past, budget airlines like Norwegian Air have hosted big sales on the Monday after Thanksgiving, so it's good to keep an eye on Skyscanner's Cyber Monday page.

Another popular travel website also weighed on on this question, and Hopper's 2018 data indicates you actually might find some of the best deals right after Cyber Monday, on Travel Deals Tuesday, which is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Dec. 3. Pricing data from the past several years shows that Travel Tuesday has continually had the highest volume of deals, with a staggering 80% more booked trips than Black Friday and 40% more than Cyber Monday in 2018. Plus, Hopper posts an average of 18 deals per second on its site on Travel Tuesday, which is nearly 50% more than an average day. If you book on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, you may receive up to 70% off your bucket list destinations, including domestic flights.

Shutterstock

Flight aggregation website Dollar Flight Club gathered similar data that points to deep discounts on Cyber Monday flights. DFC analyzed three years of flight price data since 2016 and found that discounts may be even larger than last year's, because jet-fuel prices are cheaper. Fare sales could be as much as five times greater during the end of November. Even though Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2 this year, there's a good chance the low prices will creep into the new month. The flight booking site also predicts that travelers looking to book flights to cities like London, Sydney, Rome, Beijing, Cape Town, and Barcelona may save up to 60% off during these discounted fare sales.

Looking to a place to stay while you travel? You can shop Expedia's Cyber Monday sale, which goes live at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 2. With deals like up to 95% off select hotels, you could pay practically nothing for a vacay in the new year. Just make sure to sign up for the site's rewards program and download the app, because there are app-specific deals — like $200 off a $200 flight — you don't want to miss out on.