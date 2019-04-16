Cersei Lannister is one of the most ruthless characters ever created. Over the course of Game of Thrones' eight seasons, audiences have seen Cersei torture her enemies, murder hundred of people at once in a fiery explosion, and lie way too many times to count. So when Cersei says anything, it's always difficult for the audience to know whether or not to believe her. Last season, she told her brothers that she was pregnant, but the Season 8 premiere has left fans asking, is Cersei really pregnant on Game of Thrones?

In Season 7, Cersei tells her brother/lover Jaime that she is pregnant with their child. Later that same season, she tells her other brother Tyrion that she is expecting after he correctly guesses. How could he tell? He notices that his sister wasn't enjoying her usual glass or two (or 12) that she usually drinks consistently throughout the day. This is important, because eagle-eyed fans noticed that - by contrast - in the Season 8 premiere, Cersei enjoys a big glass of wine.

Since Cersei was abstaining from alcohol last season and now is not, fans believe something must have changed for her. One theory is that in the time that passed between the seasons, she had a miscarriage. This all makes sense, since it's already been predicted that Cersei won't have any more children. In Season 5, there is a flashback that shows a young Cersei visiting a fortune teller named Maggy the Frog. When Cersie asks Maggy if she'll have children with the king, Maggy says, "Aye. Six-and-10 for him, and three for you. Gold shall be their crowns and gold their shrouds."

Maggy's prophecy says that Cersei will have three children, and watch each of them die. Audiences have seen that prophecy come true over the course of the series, as Cersei's three children Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen all died. If the prophecy proves true, that means Cersei will never give birth to another child.

There's also the possibility that Cersei was never pregnant at all, and was only saying that she was in order to get both her brothers on her side. While that may be true, it looks like now Cersei might want to make another pregnancy a reality. In the Season 8 premiere, she sleeps with Euron, who also seems determined to "put a prince in her belly." Not only would an heir help Cersei secure her legacy, but it also would feed her personal inherent desire for motherhood. In an HBO behind-the-scenes interview from Season 7, Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss said:

All that's ever mattered to Cersei is her children and, in relatively short order, Cersei has lost all of her children. She now is in a very dark place, and all she really has left is power for the sake of power.

Children might be the one and only thing Cersei truly loves, but fans are not optimistic that she'll get to be a mother again. The first episode of the final season left the truth about Cersei's pregnancy a mystery, but hopefully fans will get some more definitive answers soon.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones continues April 21 at 9PM/ET on HBO.