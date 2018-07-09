Cardi B is due to give birth any day now. And that little tidbit has fans squirming in anticipation for the rapper’s first child to finally arrive. In turn, all this has created some very interesting rumors that Cardi is in the midst of giving birth right now. So, is Cardi B in labor? Not according to Cardi herself, who slammed rumors about her impending childbirth. Early in the morning on Monday, July 9, the 25-year-old rapper quoted a tweet about her being in labor and it’s pretty hilarious.

Amid social media rumors that Cardi was giving birth, fans began asking the rapper questions about the state of her pregnancy.

"Why is people saying you in the hospital," one fan tweeted. "Like its mad annoying cuz they sayin s**t with no proof."

And that’s when Cardi chimed in with a witty response.

"I'm at home watching IT," she said, referring to the 2017 horror flick, and shutting down those pesky rumors in the process.

Classic Card B, right? She’s always got a quick comeback for whatever nonsense is being spewed about her.

The rumors of Cardi giving birth come just days after she tweeted about what she’s doing to induce labor.

“Ebro told me to exercise and walk so my baby can come out easier but i can’t even put lotion on my legs with out feeling huffy and puffy,” she said in a series of hilarious tweets from Saturday, July 7. “I’m going to try my best to atleast walk 5 blocks today!! After this photo shoot of course”

Then, in the early hours of July 9, she tweeted about how difficult a time she had assembling baby furniture.

“I wanna cry cause i don’t know how to put this baby stuff together,” she said. “I feel so lost I need help ...BD needs to hurry and come home !!”

She has a point, though. Regular furniture is a nightmare to put together. I can only imagine how tricky baby furniture would be.

Cardi’s series of tweets is just the latest in her efforts to document her pregnancy. Ever since she revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live back in April, the rapper has been very open about her pregnancy journey.

Back in May, Cardi was tweeting about how pregnancy was giving her nightmares.

“Ok soooo one thing i don’t like about pregnancy is these weird,crazy ,spooky dreams i be having,” she said on May 5. “I hate them .I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps .Is the weirdest thing .”

Then, in June 2018, she took to Twitter to let everyone know something super personal, but very funny.

“SAD NEWS:I can’t see my vagina anymore,” she wrote.

The tweet got so much attention that Cardi had to address it with an equally hilarious follow-up:

SMH 200K likes on this tweet ?I guess ya love when I’m miserable 😤You know how hard it is to shave my vagina? 😤😤I literally have to put one leg up in the sink while i look in the mirror facefront 😡.I hate all of yaaa😂😂😂😂😂😂

So, you could definitely say that Cardi likes sharing info that’s of the TMI variety. Not that anyone’s complaining. She sure does make for some great headlines. Plus, her shameless nature is actually kind of endearing.

Pregnancy news aside, though, Cardi has also shared some really special moments with her fans. Like her engagement and secret marriage to rapper, Offset. In June, Cardi revealed that they got married in September 2017:

There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.

So sweet!