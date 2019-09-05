The new era of Camila Cabello has begun. The "Señorita" singer just dropped a new single from her upcoming album Romance, and the single and music video is all about letting the world know you're in love with someone and the fear that comes with it. So is Camila Cabello's "Shameless" about Shawn Mendes? The narrative of the song would make sense if it were inspired by Cabello's reported new love.

"Shameless" is a steamy video from Cabello. She's been teasing new music and debuting her new album's aesthetic on her Instagram throughout this week, revealing to fans that the tracks "Shameless" and "Liar" would be the first releases. She dropped "Shameless" and "Liar" on the morning of Sept. 5, but "Shameless" was the only track that came with a music video.

In the song, Cabello sings about wanting someone so badly, knowing it's probably not a good idea. Throughout the song, she basically works through her feelings, eventually getting to the point where she doesn't care about what people will think anymore. She'd rather the world know and have the freedom that comes with that knowledge than pretend her feelings aren't there.

That... sounds like a celebrity dating another celebrity who's nervous to let the world know they're dating said celebrity.

It's easy to see how the song could be inspired by her reported relationship with Mendes. They haven't outright said, "Yes, we're a couple," but they also haven't really been hiding anything this summer. One could say they're being shameless now...

Check out Cabello's "Shameless" music video below, and prepare yourself for the steaminess.

The "Shameless" lyrics are pretty easy to imagine as a love story between Cabello and Mendes. (Also, it's worth noting that Cabello's love interest in the music video resembles Mendes. His face is never seen, but he has a similar build and hair color. Make of that what you will.)

In the first verse, Cabello sings about feelings she's been trying to ignore for too long.

Don't speak, no, don't try / It's been a secret for the longest time / Don't run (Oh), no, don't hide / Been running from it for the longest time

So many mornings I woke up confused / In my dreams, I do anything I want to you / My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind

Then the chorus comes in, which can basically be summarized as "f*ck it."

Right now, I'm shameless / Screamin' my lungs out for ya / Not afraid to face it / I need you more than I want to / Need you more than I want to / Show me you're shameless / Write it on my neck, why don't ya? / And I won't erase it / I need you more than I want to / I need you more than I want to

In the post-chorus, she seems to have doubts about her decision.

No-oh, uh-uh, don't wanna do this now / No-oh, uh-uh, don't wanna do this now / No-oh, uh-uh, don't wanna do this now / No-oh, uh-uh, don't wanna do this now

The second verse is about them finally coming out with their relationship.

So we're there, now it's real / Now that you have me, do you want me still? / My kisses are history, they go back a long time, uh / And I'm tired of loving somebody that's not mine, no

So many mornings I woke up confused / In my dreams, I do anything I want to you / My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind (Mind)

The chorus repeats, then in the bridge, Cabello basically says "f*ck it" again and is asking her lover to do the same.

There's just inches in between us / I want you to give in, I want you to give in / There is tension in between us / I just wanna give in / And I don't care if I'm forgiven

The chorus and the post-chorus repeat, then the steamy song is concluded.

It really seems to me like this song is about Cabello being apprehensive about whether she should take the plunge and be with Mendes, whom fans have shipped her with for years. They're both mega famous, and when two celebrities get together, the relationship becomes news. So it's only fair that she'd feel some fear about what would happen if/when the world found out they were a thing.

On a smaller scale, the feelings in this song are still relatable. You're having feelings for a new person, and you're afraid of telling people, because telling people makes the romance real. Whether this song is about Mendes or not, it's a realistic look at a feeling we all can relate to.