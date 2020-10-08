Shawn Mendes' upcoming fourth studio album, Wonder, is less than two months away from dropping on Dec. 4. While some details about the record have already been revealed, like the name and the title track, fans are left questioning what else Mendes might have in store for them. Since his relationship with Camila Cabello has been so public since September 2019, fans can't help but wonder: Is Camila Cabello on Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" album? Here are a few subtle hints that she might be.

When Mendes' released the title track off Wonder on Friday, Oct. 2, fans automatically assumed the powerful ballad was about his relationship with Cabello. While there were some signs that it was, like the lyrics, "I wonder what it's like to be loved by you," the song seemed to be more about Mendes becoming more comfortable in his own skin over the years — with Cabello's help.

“I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that, 'Oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship,'" Mendes told Radio.com of how Cabello inspired the track.

It was then that speculation about whether or not Cabello would be featured on the album began to swirl. While neither has mentioned anything specific about it, Cabello and Mendes' past collabs have been super successful — hint, hint: "Señorita" — so it wouldn't be a surprise if the real-life couple hit the studio together to make music magic again.

Another hint that Cabello could potentially be on the album is how dedicated she was to helping Mendes stay on track while he was recording Wonder. “I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating. [Camila] was like, 'Go, keep going, keep going,'" Mendes said during an interview with SiriusXM, calling his girlfriend of more than a year a "force of energy" who was "really helpful" to him during the process.

Even more telling, though, is that Mendes confirmed there's a mystery guest featured on one of his songs off the new album. Mendes didn't confirm nor deny that it could be Justin Bieber when asked during a Capital Breakfast interview, but many fans are hoping that Cabello will be the surprise artist who appears on Wonder.

With only seven weeks to go until Wonder is released, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out if Cabello is, in fact, on the album.