If Bryce Hall has made your endless scrolls through TikTok or your trips down the YouTube rabbit-holes worthwhile, you might have been wondering if Bryce Hall is single. With his prank-filled vlogs, dance challenges, and reaction videos, the 20-year-old social media star has managed to scoop up over 1 million YouTube subscribers and over 3.5 million TikTok followers — along with his fair share of hearts. The answer as to who owns his heart, however, isn't super clear.

For a hot second there in 2019, Hall was dating Instagram influencer Elle Danjean. On top of more than 329,000 Instagram followers, Danjean has also racked up more than 80,000 YouTube subscribers with her fashion hauls and beauty vlogs.

Danjean and Hall got together some time in early 2019. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Hall and Danjean about their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) In January 2019, the YouTube content creator uploaded a video titled "I Asked Her To Be My Girlfriend! (She Said Yes)" to show fans how it all went down.

In the vlog, Hall tricked Danjean into thinking she's come over to be blindfolded while petting animals. Instead, Hall and his friends put together a romantic set-up, including a petal-covered fire-pit and fairy lights in his backyard. He offers Danjean a bouquet of lilies and, as the title of the video suggests, she ultimately says "yes" to being Hall's girlfriend.

In July 2019, however, Hall announced on YouTube that he and Danjean had gone their separate ways three weeks prior. In a video titled "We Actually Broke Up," Hall sated fans' curiosity about the status of their relationship. "Occasionally, we would hang out. It went well. We're still good," Hall said. "She's a really good friend. I'm a really good friend to her. I feel like we both knew that."

He later jokes, "So we were just like, 'Hey! Maybe we shouldn't do all the kissing stuff. Why don't we do the fist[-bump]ing stuff?'"

In the months after their breakup, Hall's collaborations with fellow TikTok star Addison Rae Sterling — which he said were admittedly "couple-ish" — sparked up fresh dating rumors.

The timeline for Sterling and Hall's possible relationship remains unclear, but regardless, the two took to Twitter to clear the air. On Jan. 30, 2020, Hall tweeted:

addison and i are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore... btw, neither of us are punching the air

Also on Jan. 30, 2020, Sterling chimed in, tweeting:

y’all theres no problems between me and bryce, we’re gonna stay friends and this was all mutual. please respect our choices. all love

Sterling also addressed her relationship with Hall an Entertainment Tonight interview that dropped on Feb. 21, 2020. "We love each other so much. We love being around each other. We're super good friends," Sterling told ET. "I guess, for now, it's just best that we stay that way." And there you have it. As far as anyone knows, your two favorite TikTokers will remain friends and collaborators, but nothing more.

Fortunately (for some fans, unfortunately for the ones who are Addison-Bryce shippers), it looks like Hall is single. As far as who Hall bestows the girlfriend title to next, fans will just have to subscribe, wait, and see.