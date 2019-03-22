If you grew up loving the Suite Life of Zack and Cody, you’re probably are already totally obsessed with Brenda Song. After all, she was the best part of that show, hands down (don’t @ me, that’s my opinion and I’m standing by it!). If you’re wondering what Song is up to these days, let me assure you she’s gone from the Suite Life to the sweet life, with steady acting gigs including a starring role in the upcoming Netflix movie Secret Obsession. Pretty awesome, right? And if you're wondering "is Brenda Song dating anyone?," well, good news, because Song's personal life seems to be even better than her professional one, which is saying a lot. Song has been in a relationship with actor and Bunny Ears podcast host Macaulay Culkin for almost three years, and judging by how the two talk about one another on the rare occasions they open up about their relationship, this love is a powerful one.

While Song seems very happy and secure in her current relationship, she hasn't always had a smooth ride when it comes to matters of the heart. Before dating Culkin, Song was in a long-term relationship with Trace Cyrus, singer and brother of Miley Cyrus. The couple first went public with their relationship, in typical Hollywood style, on the red carpet at Nylon's Young Hollywood Party in May 2010.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple went through ups and downs, including fake pregnancy rumors, which Song’s mother confirmed to Star magazine were false in September 2011. “She’s actually not pregnant... It’s very upsetting to our family because of what I’m going through (cancer treatments) and it’s not how we raised her," her mom said. Awkward. However, the couple moved on and were engaged in October 2011, which her potential sister-in-law was thrilled about, tweeting "@TraceCyrus can't wait for Brenda to be a Cyrus :) couldn't be more excited about my 'sister in law to be' yay :)"

Unfortunately, the couple called off the engagement in June 2012. In an official statement, Cyrus explained they ended the relationship to focus on their careers. "Brenda and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Cyrus said at the time. “We split up a couple of months ago. We will continue to focus on our careers. I wish Brenda the best and much success in the future. I hope everyone can respect our privacy about this situation." Despite calling of the engagement, they continued to date off and on until breaking up for good sometime in 2017.

In July 2017, rumors that Song had found a new romance started circulating when she was spotted having dinner with Culkin in Los Angeles. Since then, the two have been seemingly inseparable, and although both actors prefer to keep their private lives private, they haven't been able to help gushing over each other a little bit. In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Culkin confided just how happy he is with Song and how he intends to hold on to her. "This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing,” he joked with Rogan. "I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move. We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff,” he added.

For her part, Song seems just as smitten with Culkin. In an interview with Us Weekly at the Stand Up To Cancer event in Santa Monica back in September 2018, she said a lot in just a few words: “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.” Aww. What did I tell you? Song really is living the sweet life and I couldn't be happier for her.