Turns out the Grammy voters aren't too fond of being called out in a hit single. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were considered frontrunners this year with their album Everything Is Love, under the band name The Carters, but a song that told the Grammys "*expletive* that 0-8 *ahem*" was apparently too much for too many. Both the album and the hit single "Apes**t" were shut out of all the major categories this year. So what are the chances of seeing JAY-Z and Beyoncé at the 2019 Grammys? They ended up skipping the show.

Instead of landing in the major categories this year, The Carters found themselves relegated to the Best R&B Performance for “Summer,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love, and a single nod in the Best Music Video category for "Apes**t." It was the loudest snub to date by the Recording Academy to two of this generation's biggest music stars, and one with the added benefit of being able to say "Well they were nominated!" Just not for any awards that are presented during the live portion of the telecast. They did end up winning Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love, which was announced before the show aired.

After all, voters cannot be accused of not voting for you if you weren't nominated in the first place. (And the winners, like Adele, cannot be openly embarrassed by the decision not to vote for the superior album live on television if they weren't up against said record to begin with.)

Even if the Grammys weren't giving the Carters their due, the couple was making waves ahead of the big night, with the Roc-A-Fella sponsored "Roc Nation" party that brought out all the stars to pay their respects to King JAY and Queen Bey. (Joe Jonas even brought his Lady of Winterfell fiancée, proving the Starks of Westeros know who rules the kingdom of music.) Beyoncé wowed the crown in a Balmain Couture and naked mules that bore heels in the shape of the letter B.

On the night of the Grammys, fans were still hopeful that they might see one of the biggest power couples of our time. But alas, the Beyhive didn't get a glimpse at their queen this year.

The Carters skipping the Grammys feels like a big hole in the entire night, especially considering how the couple stole the show with their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, at the 2018 ceremony. Who could forget Blue telling her mom and dad to stop clapping during the show? She is my idol.

And the year before last, Beyoncé was the true star. She performed "Love Drought" while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, and of course, that's when we got Adele's Album Of The Year speech that praised Beyoncé. Adele said,

I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé ... And this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé, so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that, and all us artists here fucking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel—the way that you make my black friends feel—is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you, I always have, and I always will.

Here's to 2020 bringing more Grammys to The Carters.