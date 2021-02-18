Well, here's some steaming hot drama. Bella Thorne's song "Stupid F*cking B*tch" is not about Tana Mongeau, her ex, according to the former Disney star herself. “It’s not [about Mongeau],” Thorne told Page Six on Feb. 18. “The song is about people in your friend groups.” Um, sure!

She continued, “Everyone kind of goes through this, where a new person comes in and you’re all, like, ‘Yeah, f*ck yeah, I love this guy, he’s got great energy …’ and then that person slowly takes over your whole group, gets in there and things start to happen. You realize, maybe they’re not just friends with you because they’re being friends with you, maybe it’s these ulterior motives.”

Fans wondered if Thorne was singing about her ex thanks to lyrics like, “You wanted me for clout, and I should’ve thrown you out / But I never resist the way you bite your lower lip." The song's music video features an actress who shares Mongeau's blond hair and penchant for selfies.

Mongeau fueled the rumor mill herself in a Jan. 3 YouTube video titled, "Bella Thorne made a HORRIBLE song about me and we reacted to it.." In the video, Mongeau claimed that “Bella hired the new b*tch she is f*cking to play me. Why are you dating a b*tch that looks enough like me?”

But Thorne denied Mongeau was connected to the song at all. In fact, she went on to say that the song isn't necessarily about a woman. “I just thought the hook is super catchy with ‘stupid f*cking bitch,’ so, therefore, it sounds like it’s about a female but it’s not really just about a female," she said. "It’s about this perspective of people that everyone can really relate to."

She added she typically enjoys writing songs about women because “everything about a female to me is just so intriguing ... whether you’re writing about dating them, or f*cking them, or talking to them, or just in general having a conversation with another woman, it’s so interesting."

I mean, I definitely see how the confusion happened.