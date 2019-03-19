If you’ve caught up with Now Apocalypse, chances are you have a new celebrity crush: Avan Jogia. Congrats and welcome to the party. Not to be all hipster about it, but I’ve been a fan ever since he made me fall for maybe-a-murderer Danny Desai in Twisted. While it only lasted one season (RIP Twisted, you were gone too soon), Jogia left a lasting impression, to say the least. So, of course, when I saw that he was staring in a new (very sexy) Starz series, I couldn’t help but wonder: Is Avan Jogia dating anyone?

The short answer to question of whether or not Jogia is single is: Nope, as he’s currently all boo’d up with fellow actor Cleopatra Coleman, who most folks will recognize from her role as Erica in The Last Man on Earth. But his dating history is actually pretty interesting and features some very familiar faces, but that doesn’t mean you can expect to hear him spilling all the details of his relationships. In fact, as Jogia told Glamoholic magazine, he prefers to keep his relationships mostly out of the public eye. “Maybe I’ve been lucky but I think that it’s mostly a choice,” he said. “I think if you continuously choose to court the public’s attention to your relationship, you run the risk of asking them to pry more out of it, but it would also be a bit strange to totally ignore your significant other’s existence in public as well. So just trying to find the line that’s most comfortable is important. If you don’t want to be a spectacle don’t make it a spectacle, and hopefully mostly you’ll be left alone.”

While Jogia chooses to withhold his romances from the public eye, sometimes they can be difficult to keep out of the spotlight. Like, for instance, if you get spotted making out with Miley Cyrus. Back in 2010, Jogia was rumored to be linked to Cyrus (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Jogia and Cyrus about their relationship history but did not hear back at the time of publication). The rumors that they were an item began when the two were spotted allegedly getting hot and heavy while celebrating her 18th birthday at Trousdale in Los Angeles. At the time, Cyrus had recently split with Liam Hemsworth just two months previously. While neither Jogia or Cyrus ever publicly confirmed a relationship, Jogia’s next relationship was definitely the real deal.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jogia and Set it Up actor Zoey Deutch made their first public appearance as couple in 2012 at the Kids’ Choice Awards. While details of their relationship are scarce in interviews, there was plenty of evidence of their adorable connection on social media. Unfortunately, five years later the couple split in January 2017. They cited busy careers as being the cause of an amicable breakup. “They broke up four months ago and remain friends,” a source at the time told The Daily Mail.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, it didn’t take long for Jogia to find love again, this time with Coleman. The two made their official debut as an item in their first public appearance at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in September 2017. According to Just Jared, they had already been dating for months when they hit the red carpet. True to form, this couple has not talked publicly about their relationship, but they show their love a little more subtly via social media, by posting photos of or with one another with sweet captions.

While the two appear to be happy and in love, the one thing we can count on is that they will keep their romance private — and honestly, that’s super romantic and sweet. I stan.