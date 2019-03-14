Uh oh! It looks like there is another scandal revolving around Ariana Grande and food, but this time, it's not about licking donuts. Following Grande's infamous #DoughnutGate back in 2015, Grande has found herself in some hot water after it came to the attention of many fans that her new Starbucks drink is not all they hoped it would be. The pop singer recently teamed up with Starbucks to release a different type of grande beverage, known as the Cloud Macchiato. Made with espresso and vanilla flavored syrup, the drink is then topped with foam and drizzled with caramel to create a beverage that is both rich in flavor and totally Instagrammable. But if you thought Ariana Grande's vegan status would mean this drink would be perfect for you, think again. For those wondering, "Is Ariana Grande's Starbucks drink vegan?," I've got some bad news for you.

Per the official Starbucks website, the Cloud Macchiato is not vegan as it requires egg white powder to make the foam and the syrup in the caramel includes butter, heavy cream, and milk. So yeah, definitely not vegan. This bit of news came to shock many Starbucks customers who went to their local coffee shop to try the new drink, only to find out it was not vegan and therefore not suitable for them to drink.

The news surprised many fans of Grande's since the songstress is vegan herself and has been outspoken about her vegan lifestyle in the past. Speaking to the Mirror back in 2014, Grande revealed her beliefs on a plant-based diet, stating, "I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding." She continued, "But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person."

One Twitter user shared her frustration and stated, "I thought Starbucks new drink since it’s being endorsed by Ariana Grande would be able to be made vegan since you know she IS vegan, but upon research it has egg white powder in. V sad."

Another added, "i thought ariana was a vegan so i was expecting the cloud drink to have a vegan option but i was BAMBOOZLED.... @ArianaGrande you will be handled."

Fans are also criticizing the "7 Rings" singer for suggesting they "try the soy version" when she initially announced the launch of the drink. But because the egg whites are necessary to create the Cloud's signature foam, it's unfortunately impossible to make a vegan version of the beverage, even if you choose a nondairy milk alternative.

Starbucks employees have also shared their frustration over the drink with one user sharing, "IF I HAVE ONE MORE /VEGAN/ CUSTOMER COME TO STARBUCKS AND ASK FOR A CLOUD MACCHIATO MADE WITH SOY EXPECTING IT TO BE VEGAN IM GOING TO SCREAM."

Many individuals feel that Grande should not have signed on to promote the drink given its use of non-vegan ingredients but others feel as though perhaps Ari wasn't consulted or even given a choice in choosing the ingredients for her signature drink.

Whatever the case may be, if you're not vegan and looking to try the coffee giant's newest drink, you can stop by and officially say "Thank U, Next" to your current Starbucks order.