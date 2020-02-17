Ever since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life aired in November 2016, fans of the fast-talking mom-and-daughter duo have been hoping for another return to Stars Hollow. The revival brought together GG alums Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop, Scott Patterson, and Keiko Agena, among several others, and even Melissa McCarthy was able to make a brief (yet perfect) cameo. As great as it was, the revival only lasted for four blissful episodes — but a reunion photo of Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham has fans wondering if another Gilmore Girls revival is in the works.

On Feb. 13, McCarthy (who played Dragonfly Inn chef Sookie in the series) took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of her and Graham together. "It's only taken 20 years for my growth spurt but I'm finally taller than LG!!" she quipped. Of course, seeing as Graham has seven inches on McCarthy, I think the fact that shoe designer Brian Atwood commented with firework emojis means his heels gave the actor a little vertical assistance. The mystery I still can't figure out, however, is what Graham and McCarthy are doing together. Oh, and did I mentioned there's a green screen behind them in the photo?

As Bustle pointed out, Graham appears to be wearing the same black blazer in the photo that she wore during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired the same day McCarthy posted her Instagram with Graham. Just four days later, McCarthy made her own appearance on the talk show. Coincidence? I think not. It's possible that their episodes were filmed on the same day, though unlike Graham, McCarthy's outfit in the photo isn't the same one she wore on the show. Could she have simply changed before filming? Yes. But if I could afford her $1,290 Babar-print cardigan, I'd never take it off.

Neither actor discussed Gilmore Girls while chatting with DeGeneres, and nothing has been said about the possibility of a second GG revival. However, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed during a Dec. 2019 appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's "TV's Top 5" podcast that she's "absolutely open" to doing more episodes. Graham is busy filming The Mighty Ducks TV series for Disney+ along with starring in the new NBC musical sitcom Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and McCarthy is (maybe) in the midst of filming The Little Mermaid live-action remake, but I'm willing to wait. As the great Lorelai Gilmore once said, "As long as everything is exactly the way I want it, I'm totally flexible."