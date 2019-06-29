Between The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King, Disney is slaying the game with their live-action film adaptations. And with a remake of The Little Mermaid currently in the works, countless rumors about the cast are circulating, pertaining to who will play Ariel, Sebastian, and — most importantly — the devious and tentacled villain, Ursula. And rumors about. At the moment, these tweets about Melissa McCarthy potentially playing Ursula in The Little Mermaid are giving everyone some major hopes, so my fingers (and tail fins) are crossed.

According to Variety, the cast of the film has not been set in stone as of yet. However, an inside source reportedly revealed to the entertainment magazine that McCarthy could end up taking on the beloved yet incredibly sinister role of everyone's favorite animated cephalopod. So that is definitely something to look forward to, in my opinion. I can totally see her slaying it.

Anyway, it seems as though most Twitter users are in full support of the possibility of seeing McCarthy as Ursula. While it would end up being one of the comedian's first roles in a family film, there is no doubt in my mind that she would nail it in a heartbeat. So if you're getting excited about it, make sure to check out Twitter's reactions to the rumor, below.

Some avid Disney fans in the vast, highly-opinionated Twitterverse also believe that Lizzo could be a solid contender to play the role of Ursula. And honestly, I wouldn't be mad about that either. She would be seriously incredible, delivering the perfect amount of boldness and attitude.

For what it's worth, Lizzo herself seems totally on board — at least, if this Twitter video is any proof.

A number of Disney fans out there are also suggesting the concept of casting a drag queen as Ursula, since she was reportedly based on the legendary queen Divine, according to The A.V. Club. And that would be truly epic. So make sure to check out their responses to the rumor, below.

Like I said, nothing has been confirmed about the cast of the new Disney film at this moment in time. However, many fans believe that Disney will cast Zendaya as Ariel, and it seems as though everyone is shipping the idea (LOL). Anyway, the rumor stemmed from the movie news site, The Hashtag Show, where an inside source reportedly claimed Disney offered Zendaya the film's lead role. Neither Disney or Zendaya have confirmed this highly appealing rumor, but since the singer, actress, and dancer seriously slayed her parts in Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as The Greatest Showman, it seems like she would be the perfect fit for it. Who knows who will play Prince Eric, though. I'm really hoping for some more Zefron, TBH.

The fact that Melissa McCarthy could make a splash as Ursula is seriously awesome. The hilarious (and sometimes villainous) comedian is talented, hilarious, and confident, and it seems like the Disney-lovin' internet is psyched for her to reprise the role. Honestly, all of this talk about the new is getting me so hyped to see the new movie... it really mer-makes my day.