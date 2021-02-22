There is not a more iconic Drag Race challenge than "Snatch Game," the celebrity parody game show that has been one of the only consistent and most crucially important parts of each season. The make-it-or-break-it episode is infamous for separating the real frontrunners from the pack, and it always gives fans a treasure trove of memes, reaction gifs, and unforgettable quotes. The highly anticipated episode is next up this season, but it will be a bit of a wait. You might be wondering: Is a new RuPaul's Drag Race airing on Feb. 26, 2021? Don't worry, you'll still get your drag fix, but "Snatch Game" won't air until March.

For the first time ever, Drag Race will take a brief break from airing its competitive episodes in order to give fans a documentary special centered on how the Season 13 queens and Drag Race production team were able to bring the show back amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The new season, which was filmed back in August 2020, has implemented transparent dividers between each judge, as well as face masks the queens wear when they step outside the studio. A brief trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can't Keep A Good Queen Down confirmed the special episode will premiere during Drag Race's usual airtime on Friday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 in lieu of a new competitive episode.

It looks like this special will mirror the similar coronavirus special that aired as a part of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 earlier this month, which chronicled how each contestant spent their time preparing to return to the show while in quarantine.

As was teased at the end of Episode 8, the next competitive episode of Season 13 will be the "Snatch Game," which will air on Friday, March 5, the week after the documentary special. The decision to include yet another non-elimination episode in Season 13 is pretty surprising to many fans, considering this season has only sent home four queens over the span of eight episodes. Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen pointed out Season 13 will have gone five whole weeks without an elimination given its multiple-premiere structure, a recent double-shantay, and this doc.

With a shocking nine queens still in the competition by Episode 9, it's already looking like Season 13 could snatch the title of becoming the longest-running season in Drag Race herstory. To get all the behind-the-scenes tea on how this season got made, tune into RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can't Keep A Good Queen Down on Friday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, and then get ready for "Snatch Game" to shake up the competition on Friday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.