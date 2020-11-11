Back in the day, there wasn't much that could top the one true pairing of Saturday morning cartoons and multiple bowls of your favorite sugary cereal. Fast-forward a decade (or two) and you probably don't get to kick back with a bowl of "weekend" cereal too often. Enter International Delight's new Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers . The new cereal-inspired creamers are coming so soon to give you a dose of nostalgia with every cup.

To celebrate 50 years of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, International Delight is launching Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers for a limited time in January 2021, according International Delight and Walmart, one of the retailers that will carry the sweet innovations. The special coffee creamers each feature the breakfast flavors that'll transport you to those carefree Saturday mornings (or as close to that as any one creamer can do). As expected the Fruity Pebbles Creamer will give your coffee a fruity kick, as the packaging on the bottle image reads, "Pour on the fruity flavor — it's a bash for the stone ages." If you want more of a mocha vibe, the Cocoa Pebbles Creamer label says "the chocolatey goodness will rock your world."

When these bottles hit shelves on Jan. 9, 2021, a 32-ounce bottle will cost you $3.18 at Walmart, according to an email from Walmart to Elite Daily. The sweet coffee additions will also be available at other retailers when they launch.

Courtesy of Walmart

Elite Daily reached out to International Delight to confirm if the creamers contain the same flavorings used to give the cereals their respective signature tastes, but did not hear back at the time of publication. But if the designs on the bottles featuring images of both the Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Creamers are any indicator, you're in for a sweet classic when you add this to your morning cup. To really drive home the nostalgia, the products feature special designs with the Flintstone family characters.

