If you haven't used Instagram's drawing features on your Stories lately, you may have missed the latest tool the company added to its platform. This new feature makes it even easier to customize your Stories without hassling over the details. Instagram's new arrow brush tool in Stories makes it so much easier to draw one, so get ready to try it out.

According to Instagram, the brand launched the surprise feature in late March 2020. Since there wasn't a big announcement for it, you may not have noticed it in the app yet. The new arrow brush in Instagram Stories is available for both iOS and Android, and makes it a whole lot easier to include an arrow shape in your Stories posts. Before the arrow brush tool, you may remember trying to point out a specific part of your pic or vid by trying to draw an arrow with one of the regular brushes, only to have to do it over and over again. The regular brushes make it difficult to get the tip of your arrow right on the first (or second, or third) try, but now, you can simply use the arrow brush, which automatically includes the point of the arrow at the end of your line.

To find it in the app, open Instagram, and go to your Stories camera. Then, start a post by taking a photo or video. On the editing screen, look at the menu bar at the top and tap on the drawing icon. Instead of drawing it by hand as you did before, take notice of the up-arrow icon between the pen and the marker tool.

To start using it, tap on the arrow tool. Then, draw a straight line and the point of the arrow will appear. The placement of the arrow tip depends on how you swipe. So, for instance, if you want your arrow to point down, draw your line downward. To make your arrow point up, draw your line upward. Using the tool will give you the perfect arrow, even if you switch up the shape of your line. Drawing a curved arrow or a squiggly arrow doesn't affect how the feature works, so there's no need to stick to a straight line every time.

This new tool will make it easier to customize Stories. Once you've tried it out, you'll be a pro at incorporating perfect arrows into your Stories.