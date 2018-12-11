The holiday season is officially in full swing, which means it's time to start shopping for your friends and family. As you probably know, deciding which gifts to buy your loved ones can be tough. However, Instagram is making it a little bit easier to decide on the perfect presents this year. There's one catch, though: You have to know which hashtags your pals are into. Why? Because Instagram's #InstaGiftGuide pairs hashtags with brands so you can discover gifts that are reflective of popular online content.

Whether your best friends spends hours looking through adorable #CATSOFINSTAGRAM posts or compelling #ODDLYSATISFYING slime videos, Instagram lined up the perfect gifts for them. Within the company's #InstaGiftGuide — which was released on Tuesday, Dec. 11 — Instagram rounded up products from 34 different brands and split them up into six popular hashtags from 2018. Each hashtag in the gift guide includes related products that would make the perfect gifts for anyone following those particular posts.

For example, the popular #FINGERBOARDING roundup includes various rings and nail art, while the #ODDLYSATISFYING group features aesthetically-pleasing products with irresistible textures. If you like the sound of that, you should probably find out which hashtags your friends and family are currently following if you want to utilize Instagram's #InstaGiftGuide.

When you're searching for your loved ones' go-to hashtags, you'll want to keep the gift guide's content in mind. Per Instagram, the #InstaGiftGuide features #CATSOFINSTAGRAM, #TUTTING, #ODDLYSATISFYING, #FINGERBOARDING, #VAPORWAVE, and #ISEEFACES categories. So, if you notice that your buddies are following any of those hashtags, go ahead and check out Instagram's #InstaGiftGuide videos and discover new presents that you can buy for them.

Now, you might be wondering where you can find Instagram's virtual gift guide. Thankfully, it's available right on Instagram's blog — so you won't have to do any digging to find the videos. When you visit Instagram's #InstaGiftGuide blog, you'll see each popular hashtag above its own video. As I previously mentioned, the videos include products related to the hashtag so you can discover new gifts from popular brands.

If you're watching a particular video and see something that you like, you can locate the brand's Instagram profile straight from the blog. In order to do so, you'll have to scroll below the video of your choice until you see image stills that include the featured products. When you see one that you like, click on the image. Then, click again on the Instagram handle shown below the product. That'll take you directly to the brand's Instagram profile so you can take a closer look at the gift.

Thanks to Instagram's #InstaGiftGuide, you'll be able to purchase unique presents for your friends and family based off of the content that they love. And believe it or not, this isn't the first initiative Instagram has taken to make holiday shopping easier. At the beginning of the holiday season, the company unveiled new shopping features that allow users to shop in Instagram videos, create their own shopping collections, and more. Between its #InstaGiftGuide and new shopping features, it's safe to say that Instagram is here for you this holiday season.