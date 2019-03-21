With the start of spring comes a lot of sunshine, a little rain, and most importantly, lots of fun warm weather celebrations. And it seems like IKEA will be one of the first to kick off the new season with a rager. The party features a full all-you-can-eat Swedish buffet, and — as you probably were hoping — it's going to include all of the Swedish meatballs you can eat. So if you haven't already bought your tickets for IKEA's Easter 2019 Påskbord Buffet on April 5, make sure to do so. You'll get to fill up on all the Swedish delicacies you've come to know and love.

IKEA is hosting its annual springtime banger called the Easter Påskbord on Friday, April 5, and believe me when I say you won't want to miss out. According to the press release, the annual event offers an all-you-can eat buffet featuring classic Swedish foods, such as their renowned Swedish meatballs, marinated salmon, and assorted Swedish cheeses. Tickets cost $16.99 per person and $4.99 for kids ages 12 and under. You can also get them at a discounted rate if you're an IKEA FAMILY member for $12.99 per person or $2.99 for kids 12 and under. Keep in mind that seating is limited, though — you'll want to buy tickets ASAP at your local IKEA store.

The all-you-can-eat-buffet's first course, according to the press release, will feature herring, deviled eggs with shrimp or seaweed pearls, marinated salmon with mustard sauce, and poached salmon with cucumber dill sauce. The second course will feature Swedish cheeses, Swedish cucumber salad, Swedish red potato salad, crispbread, crisprolls, softbread, and thinbread. The third course will feature Chicken meatballs, Swedish meatballs with Lingonberry, Jam Mashed potatoes or boiled dilled potatoes, Jansson's Temptations, and Swedish ham. And finally, dessert will include assorted Swedish desserts and cookies, fountain beverages, and hot beverages. Oh. My. God.

In the press release, IKEA Food's Sales Leader, Krista Boyer, expressed her excitement to celebrate the Påskbord tradition with family and friends once again. She can't wait to share and celebrate the Swedish traditions with fans of the store.

According to the press release, Boyer said:

We are excited to celebrate the Påskbord tradition with our customers this Easter. Påskbord is all about spending time with family and friends and sharing the Swedish traditions.

If you aren't able to make it to the in-store event, however, don't worry, because the furniture store is offering a take-home alternative. That's right — according to the press release, IKEA is letting customers bring the Swedish Easter traditions home by selling select items from the Påskbord menu at their Swedish Food Market in IKEA U.S. stores. And yes, that includes the KÖTTBULLAR Swedish meatballs. Needless to say I'll probably buy the meatballs even if I do end up at the Påskbord.

IKEA is celebrating spring in the greatest way possible, by offering an all-you-can-eat Swedish food buffet. There's no doubt in my mind I'll be in a food coma following the celebration, and honestly, I wouldn't want it any other way.