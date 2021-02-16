For pancake stans who know IHOP usually celebrates National Pancake Day near the end of February, you might be getting ready to score some free food. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the chain is switching up its holiday offer. If you're a fan of the annual giveaway, don't fret — you'll still be able to score a free short stack during an upcoming month-long event. If you're ready to sweeten up 2021 with some free flapjacks, here are the details on IHOP's National Pancake Day deal.

IHOP announced the cancelation of its annual National Pancake Day celebration on Feb. 16, but the brand is issuing an IOU that'll certainly make up for the missed holiday by scoring you a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes in April. The deal is similar to years past, but you'll have more options for getting your freebies.

Snagging IHOP's free flapjacks offer is easy. You'll want to first make sure that you're a MyHOP member, and if you aren't, simply register on the MyHOP website by March 31. Once your signed up, you'll receive a single-use IOU coupon in your inbox on April 1, which is redeemable on a free short stack of pancakes at IHOP from April 1-30. You have the option to order your pancakes while dining in or ordering to-go via IHOP.com and the IHOP app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Courtesy of IHOP

If you aren't able to become a MyHOP member by March 31, you can still join in on the fun. All you'll need to do is make any $10 purchase while dining in or ordering online via IHOP.com or the IHOP app throughout April, and you'll receive your free short stack.

While feasting on flapjacks in April, you can also give back to charitable cause. You'll be able to add a donation to your check while dining in at IHOP or make an online donation for as little as $1 to support IHOP’s national charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. There are also local charities you can donate to, such as Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for take-out when ordering your pancakes at IHOP. You'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your IHOP order. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you go out or meet your delivery person at the door.

