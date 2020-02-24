It's time to celebrate National Pancake Day at your fave breakfast spot. IHOP's Feb. 25 National Pancake Day deal is offering customers free flapjacks on the holiday as well as the chance to win other fabulous prizes, including free pancakes for life. Here's how you can score the exciting promo.

Although a few dates pop up when you search "National Pancake Day" on Google, one of them is, in fact, Feb. 25, 2020. To celebrate, you can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday, Feb. 25, beginning at 7 a.m. local time. The offer is limited to one free stack per guest, and it's only valid when you dine in at participating locations. The deal will last until 7 p.m. local time (or 10 p.m. at some locations). Since the hours may vary depending on the location, you'll want to check with your local IHOP about the promo before heading out.

Make sure to also check out IHOP's National Pancake Day Promotion for more freebies. The promo, which includes an Instant Win game play as well as a sweepstakes, runs from Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3 a.m. ET. There's an exciting grand prize of free pancakes for life, which is awarded in the form of gift cards totaling $15,000. There are plenty of other Instant Win prizes, including a $500 IHOP gift card, an IHOP bike, clothing, accessories, and more. You need to be a U.S. resident in the United States/Washington D.C. and be at least 13 years old to enter the promotion.

Valerie Loiseleux/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

To enter the Instant Win game play, you'll need to visit a participating IHOP and scan the QR code located on the table tent using your phone. You'll then see instructions on your phone to complete an entry form. Once you're finished with the entry form, you'll be able to see whether you're an Instant Win prize winner, and you'll automatically receive one entry into the sweepstakes. To enter the sweepstakes without scanning a QR code, you can visit the IHOP Sweepstake Entry Website. After you've completed the entry form, email it to IHOPNPD@gmail.com and you'll get one entry in the sweepstakes. It's important to note that if you decide to enter the sweepstakes via the online form, you won't be eligible to participate in the Instant Win game play. You're also only limited to one Instant Win game play and sweepstakes entry per person.

You'll find out if you've won the sweepstakes via email on or around Thursday, Feb. 27, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox for news from IHOP.