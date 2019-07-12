IHOP has been a go-to breakfast haven for well over 50 years, and it keeps getting better and better. In case you're wondering, the famous pancake house officially opened in 1958, which means it's been around for over six delicious decades. In honor of its grand opening back in the '50s, the company is offering a pancake deal that you won't want to miss. That's right: IHOP is selling 58-cent short stack pancakes on July 16, which means you'll be able to score three Original Buttermilk pancakes for less than $1. With that being said, round up your spare change and plan you IHOP trip.

IHOP announced the deal with an event page on Facebook, giving its customers a chance to clear their breakfast schedules for the big day. However, if you're planning on stopping by for a discounted short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes on July 16, there are a few things that you should know. According to an IHOP press release emailed to Elite Daily, you'll have to visit your local restaurant between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in order to partake in the special (that means you can totally have breakfast for dinner). Apparently, participating IHOP locations nationwide are offering the deal, so make sure your go-to spot is joining in on the fun.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Once you're there, you'll need to grab a table. According to IHOP, the discount is only valid for people who dine inside the restaurant, which means you won't be able to order cheap pancakes for delivery. When you're finally sitting down, you'll be able to buy one (and only one) 58-cent short stack of the company's famous Original Buttermilk pancakes. That's a pretty great deal, considering the fact that a short stack usually costs $5.79. Yes, everyone, that means you'll be saving over $5 on pancakes.

It's obvious that the folks at IHOP are feeling extra generous. Alisa Gmelich, Vice President of Marketing at IHOP, is one of 'em — and she talked about the deal in IHOP's press release. Gmelich said, "This has been another incredible year for the IHOP brand and we’re celebrating by giving our loyal guests a can’t-beat deal on the pancakes that made us famous." She continued,

For more than six decades we’ve focused on innovation across our menu and as well as how we can bring the best all-day breakfast foods and more to millions of guests every day. Whether guests visit us at an IHOP restaurants or choose to order takeout and delivery, they’ll get the same incredible dining experience we’ve been known for since 1958.

In order to find your local IHOP in time for July 16, head to the company's official website and hit "LOCATIONS" at the top of the screen. Then, enter your zip code into the search bar above the virtual map. After that, a list of nearby IHOP stores should populate on the page. When you find the closest one, plan your trip for the big event.

If you're still hungry after devouring your discounted short stack, be sure to check out other food options on the menu. (I have my eyes on the Cupcake Pancakes, but everything looks tasty.)