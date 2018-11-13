If You've Spent Years Thinking About Your Ex, Here's How To Move On For Good

I try to focus on other things. The knot in the pit of my stomach gets smaller day by day. The hurt dulls, the bitterness fades. I try to be honest with those I date about the existence of a lingering pain, but I try my best not to let it have a voice beyond that.

Some breakups take a long time to get over. In my experience the healing can't be rushed. Interim dating can help, but it often feels like peeing in your pants to stay warm; it's temporary and leaves you feeling icky and uncomfortable after.

Keep busy, enjoy your friends and family, travel. Read, write. Appreciate the little things. Eventually things will get better.

—/u/Hobbesina