Waiting for a text back from someone you've just started seeing is definitely on the top 10 list of worst things ever. It falls somewhere between the avocado you just bought getting mushy overnight, and seeing an adorable dog being walked by a super grumpy owner who won't let you pet it. So, if you went on a date or hooked up with someone and can't help but wonder, "why haven't they texted back?" you're definitely not alone.

I'm no scientist, but I can pretty confidently say that hundreds of thousands of women everywhere are staring at their phones right now, waiting for a text from a special guy or girl. And the only situation worse than not receiving a response is getting a sh*tty excuse like, "sorry, I fell asleep," when you sent the initial text at 5 p.m.

If you're wondering why they haven't texted back, here are five possible reasons, straight from the horse's mouth. Well, technically they're from the mouths of girls who read them off their phones, but you get the point. I'm not sure if it will help ease the pain of rejection or just make you less hopeful that good people are out there. For all of our sakes, I sincerely hope it's the former.

1 Their phone was broken. Giphy I once had a guy not text me back for three months and when he finally did he said, 'sorry, phone was broken,' even though he had been posting Snapchat stories the whole time. — Rachel, 23

2 They had no service. Giphy I had this one guy I was talking to say that he didn't get my messages for a while because he was visiting a friend in a remote area, but he was posting to his Instagram story so he clearly had service. — Lauren*, 21

3 You weren't hard enough to get. Giphy Once, a boy ghosted me and when I called him out he said it was because I was 'happy.' Happy that he had kissed me. Trust me, it doesn't make sense to me either, and it was four years ago. — Rachel, 22

4 They thought they had already responded. Giphy I had sent a simple message asking how he was doing during work, and it took him about 27 hours to respond, to which he said he thought he already had responded, and was doing paperwork before bed. From there, the conversation as a whole (maybe 10-15 texts total) took almost four days as he would only 'remember' to respond about once or twice a day. — Alexa, 24