While social media can be a really great way to find inspiration, share photos with friends, and watch countless cute animal videos, it can also provide you with a window into your ex's life. Insta-stalking your ex can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you feel about them. If you're in a relationship, you might even take a quick peek at your SO's ex every now and then. But what if you find that your significant other comments on their ex's Instagram posts? If your partner and their ex are still friends, it might not bother you at all — or it might really get under your skin. If it upsets you, there's a healthy way to handle this situation.

I spoke to April Masini, relationship expert, about why someone would comment on their ex's Instagram posts, and she said the reasoning behind the behavior depends on the type of comment. "Flirty comments mean different things for different people. Some people flirt all the time, so a flirty comment doesn’t mean that they are interested in anything more than simply flirting. For other people, flirty comments mean they’re trying to get something going."

A negative or unkind comment has a totally different connotation. Masini says, "Negativity is a way of staying connected, so if your partner is commenting negatively on an ex’s Instagram account, it’s a sign that they are not finished with this person. Silence means they’ve moved on. Negative comments means they’re still invested." Whether your SO's comment is positive, flirty, or negative, it still might bother you, so here's what to do if that's the case.

Try To Let It Go Stocksy/BONNINSTUDIO Get your Elsa on, and do your best to let it go if you possibly can. Masini says, "If you can let it go, do so. Sometimes commenting to your partner about this kind of behavior can create a mountain out of a molehill. If this is more of an annoyance than a threat to the relationship, consider letting it go." While letting it go can be healthy, sometimes it's not the right move. Masini explains, "If you feel that boundaries are being crossed and your SO’s relationship with an ex on Instagram is feeling more and more like a betrayal, talk to your partner about it."

Talk To Your Partner Stocksy/ivangener When you bring this up to your partner, Masini suggests approaching the conversation calmly and specifically asking them to change their behavior. She says, "Tell them how you feel. Ask them for what you want. Do not escalate this into a war. Make sure you don’t moralize. Don’t point fingers. Try to explain how you feel, and what you would like, and be generous." It's also important to try to understand why your partner would want to comment on their ex's posts. Masini says, "Tell your partner that you understand they have a history with this ex, but for now, it’s making it difficult for you to move forward because you feel left out and you don’t feel united with your partner."