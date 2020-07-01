You should feel honored when someone shares their authentic self with you, Reopell says. Oftentimes, transgender individuals are made to feel like their gender identity is something shameful, which is why it's so important to appreciate your partner's trust in you rather than see it as a burden. "As a partner, this is your opportunity to celebrate and support this genuine trust your partner has with you by prioritizing your partner, their needs, and their voice," Reopell says.

When your partner comes out as trans, you'll likely have questions, but at least initially, try to spend more time listening than expressing your own thoughts. "You may have a lot of feelings of your own to work through, but right now your partner needs you to show up for them, centering their vulnerability," says Reopell. "Simply, this is about your partner's feelings right now. Showing up for them is an honor."

Sharing one's authenticity takes bravery and strength, so you should respond to your partner's admission with the utmost care. The best way to make your partner feel seen, heard, and respected is to say, "Thank you so much for trusting me and telling me that." Reiterate how much you love them and care for them, and then ask what you can do to provide support.