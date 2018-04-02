Charlie broke my heart. First, she left me for the girl we had a threesome with. As if that wasn’t bad enough, after we got back together, she broke up with me again, only to be engaged a month after. (She always said I was the intense one, but come on, now.)

After our second breakup, I pulled the classic "Can you drop off the hair tie and safety pin I left at your house?" move to get her attention. Pathetic but effective. She pulled up in her beat-up Jetta, rolled the window down, and unceremoniously handed me my collection of sh*t. That’s when I noticed it. A tiny diamond on her left ring finger. It couldn’t be, I thought to myself. I stared at it the entire time we talked — about nothing. It couldn't be, I thought again.

I texted a few friends to ask, "Could Charlie be engaged?" Everyone was like, "Lol, no, that would be ridiculous." So I was like, "Yeah, she probably is."

Sure enough, I saw the official post soon after: red roses, a ring, a caption. It was official.

I’m a drama queen (this shouldn’t come as a surprise since I write about my vagina and deeply personal issues for a living), so I secretly relished texting all my friends, lamenting that Charlie was engaged after only breaking up with me last month. I enjoyed performing my sadness and having everyone tell me how much better I was than her.