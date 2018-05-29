Sometimes it feels like the world is a beautiful paradise brimming with sexual opportunities and other times it feels like you're trapped for what very may be eternity in a sexless desert. Obviously, we'd all prefer to be spending our lives in the former group but, alas, we're all bound to hit some sexual lulls every once in a while. If you happen to be in one of these lulls currently, try having some salmon for dinner. No, seriously. Apparently, eating seafood will make you have more sex and get pregnant faster.

Scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reached this conclusion by analyzing data collected from 501 couples who were trying to conceive. By their end of study, the researchers concluded that seafood boosts both male and female sex drives and improves sperm and egg quality. They published their findings in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

OK, now let's talk details. For starters, how much seafood do you need to be eating for it to actually affect your sex life? Well, according to the study, couples who eat seafood twice a week are the ones experiencing this spike in sexual activity and increased likelihood of conception. So, based on this info, if you're really trying to reap these rewards, you and your partner might want to eat seafood twice a week.

All right, so let's say you're actually following this rule and eating seafood twice a week. How much sex should you expect to be having? Their research found that people who were eating two portions a week were averaging eight boink sessions (yes, I just called them "boink sessions") a month. If you're looking for a point of comparison, couples who ate less seafood only did the deed six times a month.

As if that factoid in and of itself wasn't enough to convince you to order that spicy tuna roll for lunch, the study also found that people are are actually 39 percent more likely to have sex on days they both have seafood. So, um, I'd recommend you send an order of those spicy tuna rolls over to your BAE's office as well.

Now that we've talked about all of the benefits eating seafood has for your sex life, let's discuss what it does for fertility. Hang on to your seats, people, because this stat is about to blow your mind. According to the study, 92 percent of frequent seafood eaters gotten pregnant within one year. For those of you who aren't big on numbers, that's almost all of them!!

I know, I know, I know... we're all wondering the same thing. Sure, that sounds like a lot of people getting pregnant but how do we really know for sure? Well, let me put it like this. Just 79 percent of people in the other group conceived, meaning they were 13 percent less likely to conceive than the regular seafood eaters.

“It suggests both partners should be incorporating more seafood into their diets for the maximum fertility benefit,” concludes study leader Dr. Audrey Gaskins.

OK, now time to make a date night reservation at your favorite seafood for you and your BAE tonight!

