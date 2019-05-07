If your version of a sexy movie is more 50 Shades of Missionary & Spooning or you'd rather get nail polish remover in your hangnail than try talking dirty to a boo — chances are, you like to keep your sex life slow and sweet. When it comes to unpacking sex, it can be fun to see how your zodiac sign plays into your desires. Whether vanilla sex is your bread and butter or you tend to get a little shy in the bedroom — your astrological sign may have something to do with it.

Of course, from chains and whips to staying in one position the entire time with all the lights off — as long as your sex is consensual and making you feel good, there's nothing wrong with doing whatever you're most into. If you prefer tender sex with lots of eye contact, followed by some soothing nonsexual bodily contact, you don't need to let sexy movies, your friend's hot yoga teacher mom, or anyone else make you feel any type of way for liking what you like.

If you like your sex slow and tender, you may be one of these three astrological signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Laura Austin/Stocksy Gentle Cancer needs to feel completely comfy before jumping between the sheets with someone. Though these crabs are total lovers (and totally lovely), they often take a while to really open up sexually. Not likely to get super aggressive or talkative during sex, these emotional water signs are often slow to start. While they tend to get hot and heavy overtime, Cancer needs to really test the emotional waters with a new boo before getting down to business.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy Strong-willed Taurus needs a lot of foreplay (and by foreplay, we mean fancy diners, amazing scented candles, really soft sheets, and sexy music at the perfect volume). This bull is cuddly and sensual, but tends to need a little time and space to really open up. As an intentional earth sign, Taurus is deliberate and slow when it comes to getting frisky. They like to really feel the moment before diving on in.