If You Tend To Be A Little Shy In The Bedroom, You're Probably One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs
If your version of a sexy movie is more 50 Shades of Missionary & Spooning or you'd rather get nail polish remover in your hangnail than try talking dirty to a boo — chances are, you like to keep your sex life slow and sweet. When it comes to unpacking sex, it can be fun to see how your zodiac sign plays into your desires. Whether vanilla sex is your bread and butter or you tend to get a little shy in the bedroom — your astrological sign may have something to do with it.
Of course, from chains and whips to staying in one position the entire time with all the lights off — as long as your sex is consensual and making you feel good, there's nothing wrong with doing whatever you're most into. If you prefer tender sex with lots of eye contact, followed by some soothing nonsexual bodily contact, you don't need to let sexy movies, your friend's hot yoga teacher mom, or anyone else make you feel any type of way for liking what you like.
If you like your sex slow and tender, you may be one of these three astrological signs.
Cancer (June 21–July 22)
Gentle Cancer needs to feel completely comfy before jumping between the sheets with someone. Though these crabs are total lovers (and totally lovely), they often take a while to really open up sexually. Not likely to get super aggressive or talkative during sex, these emotional water signs are often slow to start. While they tend to get hot and heavy overtime, Cancer needs to really test the emotional waters with a new boo before getting down to business.
Taurus (April 20–May 20)
Strong-willed Taurus needs a lot of foreplay (and by foreplay, we mean fancy diners, amazing scented candles, really soft sheets, and sexy music at the perfect volume). This bull is cuddly and sensual, but tends to need a little time and space to really open up. As an intentional earth sign, Taurus is deliberate and slow when it comes to getting frisky. They like to really feel the moment before diving on in.
Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)
When it comes to getting frisky, dreamy Pisces is often one who likes to please their partner. While they are totally sensual and seductive themselves, their desire to make their date feel good may come off as a little shy between the sheets. Although over time, these fish will open up about their own desires and needs, Pisces is unlikely to jump into bed and start rattling off the things they want to try.
Of course, no matter your sign, being a little shy in the bedroom is totally normal. Knowing what you like and sticking to it can be a super important part of having the best sex for you. Trying new things can be exciting, but you never need to do anything that makes you uncomfortable. If you're not into sexy talk or you kind like it slow and sweet, as long as what you're doing is consensual and pleasurable to you — keep doing it all night long!