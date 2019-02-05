Vanilla sex is awesome. Yeah, I said it. Everyone is so worried about pushing boundaries, trying new things, and getting wild in the sheets. But ya know what? Vanilla sex rules and it's time we stop acting like it doesn’t. But wait, isn't vanilla sex so boring and the biggest sign that the honeymoon phase is over? No, it does not have to be boring. In fact, there are plenty of little tweaks on your favorite vanilla sex moves you can do if you need to "spice it up" without having to go full sex dungeon (unless, of course, that's your thing — and then more power to you).

Yes, defending vanilla sex is the hill I am willing to die on. Let me tell you why: Because being comfortable and doing things that you know you both enjoy is rad. You can connect, you can be romantic, and you can get off just as much (if not more) going vanilla as you can by going buck wild and trying all kinds of bizarre, awkward, and frankly overrated sex positions. I want an orgasm, not an audition for Cirque du Soleil, and I refused to be ashamed about it.

So, if, like me, you are out and proud about your love of all things vanilla, but wouldn't mind mixing things up a bit, no worries — I got you. Here are few little tweaks to add to your fave sex moves tonight.

Mixing up the missionary position. Giphy Missionary position really does get a bum wrap. People think it’s basic since it’s the classic position, but you know what, that's not fair. It's great for eye contact, for taking your time, and for really connecting with your partner. Also, when you’re tired, but still want to get it in, you can just relax and enjoy the experience. Plus, it’s so easy to spice up with a few minor tweaks. Want something a little kinky? Add some light bondage by tying your hands over your head or adding a blindfold. Or, if the issue is clitoral stimulation, add a toy for coupleslike Lelo’s Tiani 2, which can be worn internally even during penetration.

A twist on girl on top. Giphy Prefer to be on top during your hot, heavy, and vanilla love sesh? Awesome, you do you, boo. But if you want to put a spin on it, literally put a spin on it by turning to face the other way in reverse cowgirl. This offers your partner a whole new and an exciting view to spice things up for them, and it gives you even better access for clitoral stimulation. Again, adding a toy to the mix is a great way to level up the spiciness.