Whether you're a Valentine's Day true believer, or cant stop rolling your eyes at the sight of all the heart shaped balloons, we can all agree on one form of traditional V-day celebration, and those are the traditions that take placed behind closed bedroom doors. Yep, I am talking about getting your Valentine's Day freak on. Sure, you can hook up with bae any day of the year, but this is holiday sex so why not spice it up and make it special with sex toys for couples that will take your celebratory romp to a whole new level?

Flowers and heartfelt cards are a nice way to let your partner know how much you care, but you know what’s even better? Orgasms. So, instead of dropping some hard-earned cash on two dozen red roses that are just gonna wilt in a few days, put that holiday budget toward something that you'll enjoy all year long: Luxury sex toys you can use together. Not sure where to start? No worries, I've got you covered with these high-end, sleek, and sexy toys that you'll be more than happy to put in your heart shaped box — if you know what I'm sayin’.

Eva II

If you’ve ever been using a sex toy with your partner and wished your hands were free to explore, then Eva II from Dame is about to make your Valentine's Day dreams come true. This adorable little hands-free vibe boasts flexible wings that tuck under the labia while the actual vibe rests atop the clitoris. This allow for both penetration and for your hands to be free to roam wherever else they please.

Crescendo

The Crescendo from Mystery Vibe is truly the Goldilocks of vibes. This unisex, universal vibrator earns its name by being able to can bend and adapt to any body shape, which means it can hit all those hard-to-reach places other vibes just never really could. It can be used externally, or bent into a U shape to provide both internal and external pleasure simultaneously. And with six—yes six—motors, it’s guaranteed to get the job done.

Fin

Try the Fin from Dame once and it just might be a wrap for all other clitorial vibrators. This small, discreet, ergonomic little vibe is the perfect for both solo and partner play. It’s held between the tips of two fingers making it very natural and easy to introduce into the Valentine’s Day action.

Tiani 2

If you want a sex toy that really feels like a grown-up toy, then get ready for playtime with Lelo’s Tiani 2. This beautiful and super-interactive vibe is extra-fun for couples. The Tiani 2 is worn internally and then controlled by a SenseMotion remote that allows your partner to control the speed, intensity, and rhythm of the vibration. Plus, it’s small and discreet enough that it won’t get in the way of penetration.

Pearl 2 & Onyx 2

Think only partners in the same place can get in on the holiday festivities? Nope, even long-distance Valentines can celebrate in orgasmic style thanks to the Pearl 2 and Onyx 2. These his and hers sex toys are linked through an app that allows each partner to mimic sex in real time across any distance. What a time to be alive!

Is it getting hot in here — or am I just getting into the Valentine’s Day holiday spirit?