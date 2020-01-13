It can be hard to deny the importance of sexual attraction. Sure, looks aren't everything. And yes, beauty is only skin-deep. But that "you are so hot that I want to make out with you in the middle of this artisanal grocery store" feeling is about more than someone's looks or clothes. Sex appeal is about confidence and fearlessness. It's the sensation of excitement and arousal you get from being so attracted to someone you can hardly think about anything else. No matter who you are, if you prioritize sex appeal, there is no shame in wanting a partner who can bring the heat that you crave.

While the zodiac can't dictate everything, it can be fun to see which signs simply ooze sexiness. Like all good things in life and in love, consider astrology to be your millennial roadmap leading you to your perfect match. Whether you love excitement and adventure or your heart skips a beat when you see someone that's pensive and deep, knowing which signs really bring the heat is the first step to feeling like you're melting on the inside.

And if you're looking for someone that's confident and fiery, and most importantly, who totally exudes sexiness, here are the three zodiac signs you should date if sex appeal is important to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Sagittarius is a free-spirit. They go where they want to go, do what they want to do, and feel little shame about expressing themselves or their sex appeal, no matter where they are. One to dance like no one is watching and sing like no one is listening, Sag's confidence and independence make them one of the sexiest signs of the zodiac. This fire sign is hilarious and adventurous. They roll with the punches and are able to find fun everywhere they go. Inspiring and exciting, Sagittarius drips with sex appeal, turning heads, and collecting crushes wherever they find themselves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Mysterious and brooding, Scorpio is a sexy book of secrets that you can't wait to read — if they ever let you. Pensive and deep, Scorpio will have you wondering what they are thinking, and waiting to hear more about them. More passionate than they may care to admit, Scorpio will notice the small things about you — your favorite type of lip balm, your coffee order — and will show their feelings in little ways, rather than with big gestures. Loyal and secretly sensitive, this water sign is observational and intuitive and will leave you feeling all sorts of aroused.