Let me get one thing straight: There is nothing wrong, boring, or "vanilla" about you if you love some really good vanilla sex. Whether you like to know when you're going to get it on so you can plan your shower, you know the positions that work best for your body and tend to stick with them, or just enjoy sexy times that are snuggly and closer to PG-13 rated than anything XXX, if you and your partner(s) are consenting adults, any sex you want to be having is good sex.

Of course, if you find yourself wondering why you like to keep it, well, vanilla, there may be something in your star chart guiding the way. As always, astrology isn't an end-all determining factor in one's sex and sexuality, but it's sure fun to talk about, especially when it comes to how signs like to get it on.

I spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the three zodiac signs that are more inclined to keep in vanilla between the sheets, and what she says may surprise you. I know what you're thinking, and will have you know that no earth signs are mentioned in this article — let me tell you, I too was #shook.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The first astrological sign, fiery Aries may be as passionate and independent as they come. And yet, behind this ram's assertive horns, may come a craving for some regularity within their own sex life, Stardust says: While Aries may be known as being passionate lovers, they prefer simple positions while engaging in sex. They can air on the adventurous side only if they have a partner who pushes their fiery vibe to the limit, making them impulsively explode with emotion. The ram tends to prefer simple positions, only because they can have fun in all their activities and have to be the best in all endeavors — even the most basic of positions can bring maximum pleasure. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with aggression — in school, life, and of course, in sex, Aries are often forces of nature. With their assertive energy and penchant for having fun, it makes sense they still get maximum enjoyment from sticking to the same positions.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Emotional Cancers, the fourth Zodiac sign are symbolized by the crab. They are water signs, highly empathic, and totally sensitive. Honestly this one didn't really surprise me #tbh. According to Stardust: Cancers crave security in their personal relationships due their sensitive nature, which transcends into their sexual desires. The crab does prefer cowgirl or missionary — any sexual position that allows them to glare into their lovers eyes during intercourse. Of course, the crab can always kink things up by using the lunar cycle (as the Moon is the planetary ruler of Cancer) to experiment between the sheets. Having sensitive sex with extra eye contact? Call it vanilla, but watery cancer is a probably a very caring lover.