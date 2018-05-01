Sushi may not be for everyone, but I'd be happy eating it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a daily basis. I mean, what's not to love? Sushi is a bunch of tasty ingredients perfectly rolled up in rice and seaweed. To me, that sounds like foodie heaven. I know our favorite dish gets a bit of flack from those who just haven't embraced it yet. So, to all of those people out there: You're really missing out. Clearly, I'm not ashamed to admit I have a high-key obsession with sushi, and if you like sushi, too, you can relate.

Sometimes, deciding on what to order for dinner can be such a struggle. There are so many options out there that it's difficult to make up your mind — but that's not a problem to a sushi lover. If you leave it up to us to decide, we'll always suggest a sushi place. Some of your friends may not understand where the love comes from, but the heart wants what the heart wants. (And this heart wants spicy salmon rolls and shrimp tempura.)

If you're a fellow sushi lover, these seven things honestly make you who you are. Now, let's roll and get some sushi.

1 You Know California Rolls Are For Starters Giphy When you're trying to convince your friends to love sushi as well, you don't want to overwhelm them with all of the specialty rolls. You know to opt for the classic California roll. It probably was the first roll you tried, too. This cucumber, avocado, and crab meat roll is the easiest starter to get everyone else on the sushi train — so get on board.

2 You Have Your Go-To Rolls You Always Order Giphy You can tell a lot about a person based on their favorite sushi roll. I think a spicy tuna roll lover says you like to live life on the adventurous side. A simple cucumber roll shows that you're a classic gal who isn't too flashy. You're the life of the party if shrimp tempura is your go-to roll. But no matter what your favorite roll is, we all have one thing in common — we love sushi.

3 Anyone Who Doesn't Like Sushi Just Hasn't Tried The Right Sushi Giphy Unless you're allergic, I just don't understand how you can hate sushi. I believe there's a roll out there for everyone. If you have a friend who claims they "don't like sushi," they just haven't had the right sushi roll for them yet. Not every chicken finger I've had has been perfect, and that doesn't stop me from loving chicken fingers. Sushi should be given the same treatment. It's great, and anyone who disagrees is plain old wrong.

4 You Want All The Sushi Merch You Can Find Etsy From artwork to phone cases, and even coffee mugs to socks, when you see something with sushi on it, you just have to have it in your life. It's too cute to pass up, and you're not ashamed to showcase your love. When you're on Etsy looking up sushi items, it doesn't take much for you to click "add to cart."

5 You're A Pro At Using Chopsticks Giphy Chopsticks may look intimidating, but these utensils are actually super efficient. Who needs a fork when you have chopsticks? You're such a pro at using them that you've probably even bought yourself a cute pair or two, like these Hello Kitty chopsticks.

6 Your Eyes Are Always Bigger Than Your Stomach When You Order Giphy It's just so difficult to contain yourself when ordering sushi. Of course, you go with your favorite rolls, but then you also want to try some of the specials. Pretty soon, you've ordered the entire menu and it's too much to eat. Oh, the struggles of being in love.