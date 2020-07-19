If You Haven't Heard Of These 43 Clever Things, You're Really Missing Out

Take it from someone who's never been able to pass up on an impulse purchase: It's usually a good idea to stick with the clever Amazon products that have tons of positive customer reviews. Why? Because if you're going to whip your wallet out and buy something without a second thought, it might as well be something that's enjoyed by the masses. Plus, if it's praised by thousands of customers and you don't get it, you might feel like you're missing out.

I mean, let's face it: There are so many brilliant products available online that it's hard not to buy them at moment's notice. I'm talking about organizers that keep your trunk looking tidy, adjustable stands for your laptops, and scrunchies with hidden pockets for cash. And don't get me started on the miniature vacuum for your desktop, because I've already added it to my cart.

Oh, and have I mentioned that a lot of it comes with free, two-day Prime shipping? Because if that doesn't get your inner impulse shopper itching, I don't know what will.

1. The Organizer That Keeps Your Trunk Neat And Tidy Drive Auto Products Trunk Organizer $24 | Amazon see on amazon If the trunk of your car is a jumbled mess of clothes, cleaning supplies, jumper cables, and whatever else, it might be time to grab this organizer. The straps on the bottom latch onto the hooks in your trunk to prevent it from sliding around while you drive, and the Oxford fabric construction is noticeably durable.

2. A Pack Of Headrest Hooks That Let You Hang Bags In Your Car SAVORI Car Hangers (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Purses, groceries, backpacks — you name it, and you can probably hang it on these carseat hooks. They're designed to fit on practically any headrest, and the rhinestones on the tips are a cute touch. Use them to stop your bags from spilling over as you drive, or even to keep your bags clean from the floor.

3. This Dermaplaning Tool That Helps Remove Unwanted Peach Fuzz Finishing Touch DermaPlane Travel Pack $5 | Amazon see on amazon This dermaplaning tool great for exfoliating your skin and removing unwanted peach fuzz, and each order comes with a miniature hair removal tool as an added bonus. Both tools are small enough to fit into almost any travel-sized toiletry bag, and they're made with stainless steel.

4. A Magnetic Cable Organizer That Keeps Your Cords Together MOS Cable Organizer $15 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it made from anodized aluminum, but this cable organizer is also magnetic — just lay your cable on top, and it'll stay put until you're ready to use it again. The minimalist style looks great no matter where you put it, and each order comes with three bonus cable ties.

5. The Portable Phone Stand That Fits In Your Wallet Amusement Smartphone Stand $8 | Amazon see on amazon Most phone stands are too bulky to be portable — but not this one. It's about the size of a credit card, so you can slip it into your wallet. Plus, the viewing angle is even adjustable. The best part? You can use it with smartphones and tablets of practically any size.

6. A Toothbrush Case That Sanitizes Your Bristles serowii Toothbrush Case $20 | Amazon see on amazon With its built-in UVC light, this toothbrush case only takes about five minutes to sanitize your bristles. The battery lasts for about 25 uses, and it only takes about two hours to fully recharge. It's designed to fit most toothbrushes, too (including electric and non-electric options).

7. This Handheld Fan That Fits In Your Pocket Jesir Pocket Fan $13 | Amazon see on amazon On days where the sun is hot and the breeze is non-existent, just whip out this pocket fan. The battery lasts for up to 22 hours on one charge, and there are two speeds to choose from: low or high. It folds in half to fit inside your pocket, and it even features a built-in flashlight.

8. The Desktop Vacuum That's Perfect For Crumbly Messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum $12 | Amazon see on amazon Crumbs, dust, pet hair — no matter what's dirtying up your desk, this miniature vacuum can quickly sweep it up. It only requires two AA batteries (which aren't included), but the suction is strong. That way, it can easily clean between the keys on your keyboard.

9. A Remote Control Holder You Can Mount On The Wall TotalMount Remote Control Holder $15 | Amazon see on amazon You don't have to be a DIY expert to mount this remote control holder to a wall — just use the included adhesive strips. Each order also comes with screws if you want an extra-secure mount. However, most reviewers found the adhesive to be effective on its own.

10. A Pack Of Scrunchies That Have Hidden Pockets LOKISTASHED Velvet Scrunchies (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on amazon Whether you're traveling abroad or heading to the mall, you can still stash your cash out of sight with these scrunchies. Each one features a hidden zippered pocket that's large enough for money and other small items, and you're not limited to just wearing them on your wrist — they're even strong enough to hold your hair up.

11. The Luggage System That Keeps Your Suitcase Organized Grand Fusion Housewares Luggage System $29 | Amazon see on amazon I'm one of those people who always winds up with a wrinkled mess of clothes when I'm traveling, which is why I grabbed this luggage system. The three-tiered shelves help your clothes stay neat and organized, and the built-in hook lets you hang it up right out of your suitcase. There's hardly any unpacking required.

12. A Dip Holder That Clips Onto Your Car's Air Vents Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon Available in black, grey, and red, this dip holder is an easy way to prevent messes while you're eating in the car. It clips onto any standard air vent, and the ramekin is designed to fit the most common types of fast food condiment containers.

13. The Potato Peeler You Can Also Use On Apples, Tomatoes, And More Spiralizer Potato Peeler $20 | Amazon see on amazon You're not limited to just potatoes with this peeler, as it's so versatile that you can also use it to peel apples, tomatoes, and other fruits. It's made from strong magnesium, and the vacuum-suction base keeps it firmly in place.

14. A Shower Head With A Vitamin C-Infused Water Filter Dominow Shower Head $24 | Amazon see on amazon With a built-in, vitamin C-infused filter, this shower head removes up to 99.9% of lead, chlorine, sulfur, and more from your water. There are zero tools required to install it, and the soothing citrus scent is releases turns any shower into a spa-like experience.

15. This Cup Holder Expander For Extra-Large Bottles Swigzy Cup Holder Expander $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you have any extra-large bottles that won't fit into your cup holders, why not give this extender a try? The rubber tabs allow it to securely hold onto bottles up to 3.8 inches wide. Plus, it also works great in golf carts, motorcycles, boats, RVs, and more.

16. These Cellulose Dishcloths That Won't Absorb Unwanted Odors Swedish Wholesale Dishcloths (10-Pack) $22 | Amazon see on amazon Not only are these cloths great for everything from dishes to countertops, but they're even made from eco-friendly cellulose sponge that's resistant to odor. They're also extremely absorbent, because each one can hold up to 20 times its weight in water.

17. The Magnetic Pen Holder That's Totally Customizable The Office Oasis Pen Holder $35 | Amazon see on amazon Available in black, brown, and natural, this pen holder is completely customizable. Just move the organizer bins around in any position you like, and the magnetic grid on the eco-friendly bamboo bottom will help ensure that they don't tip over.

18. A Pump Tub That Transforms Your Face Washes Into Foam NOONI Foam Maker $7 | Amazon see on amazon Just add your favorite cleanser into this pump tub — and with a few presses of the handle, it'll turn it into a rich foam. It only takes a pearl-sized amount (since a little goes a long way). Plus, one reviewer even raved that "I can use less than one pump to wash two faces. Great for a more thorough wash and to save on product."

19. This Portable Curling Iron That's Completely Cordless Conair ThermaCell Curling Iron $22 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a travel-friendly curling iron? This one from Conair is powered using a ThermaCell butane cartridge (one comes included), making it a completely cordless option for less than $25. It only takes two minutes to heat up, and each order comes with a travel case.

20. A Lettuce Chopper That Takes The Work Out Of Preparing Salads Chef'n Lettuce Chopper $10 | Amazon see on amazon Cutting up up lettuce for a salad can quickly become tedious, so why not try using this lettuce chopper? The blades are made from serrated nylon that cuts through greens without leaving them wilted, and the handle is coated in soft rubber for added comfort.

21. The Spiralizer That Makes Delicious Vegetable Noodles fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $15 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a pasta alternative? This spiralizer lets you make delicious veggie noodles from carrots, zucchini, cucumbers, and more. It's made from durable ABS plastic that's completely BPA-free, and you can also use it to cut vegetables into wide ribbons.

22. A Pack Of Wine Condoms That Keep Your Bottles Fresh Wine Condoms (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon see on amazon Made from food-grade rubber, these wine condoms shrink or expand to fit wine bottles of all shapes and sizes. The airtight seal they create helps keep your wine fresh as well as prevent accidental spills. Plus, each order comes with enough that you can cap up to six bottles at the same time.

23. This Water Infusion Bottle With Time Markers On The Side Green Sequoia Infusion Bottle $19 | Amazon see on amazon Just add your favorite fruits and vegetables to the infusion core in this bottle, and the refreshing flavors will slowly seep into your plain water. It's 100% BPA-free as well as leakproof, and the side of the container has markings that'll remind you when you should drink water.

24. These Soap Sheets That Help Keep Your Hands Clean On The Go KISEER Soap Sheets $12 | Amazon see on amazon If the restroom you're using has run out of soap, just use one of these soap sheets to clean your hands. Simply take a sheet out, add some water, and wash. They come packaged in protective dispenser cases so that they're ready to go whenever you are, and each order comes with 200 sheets.

25. The Camera Lens Kit Designed For Your Smartphone Mocalaca Smartphone Lens Kit $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you're trying to step up your Instagram game, this smartphone camera lens kit can help. Each kit comes with 11 lenses that let you fisheye, telephoto, and other effects to your pictures, and it's universally designed to work with all types of smartphones.

26. A Sunglasses Organizer You Can Hang In Your Closet PACMAXI Sunglasses Organizer $12 | Amazon see on amazon Hang it in your closet, or even hang this sunglasses organizer on your wall. It has enough space for up to 15 pairs, and the soft fabric won't leave your lenses with scratches. Choose from six colors, including grey, blue, red, pink, and more.

27. This Volcanic Stone Roller That Absorbs Excess Oil From Your Complexion REVLON Oil Roller $13 | Amazon see on amazon If you find your complexion becoming oily halfway through your day, you might want to give this roller a try. It's made with real volcanic stone that absorbs the excess oil your skin produces, and it's reusable as well as easy to wash.

28. A Personal Alarm That You Can Attach To Your Keychain Kimfly Personal Alarm $15 | Amazon see on amazon With a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to a full year in standby mode, this personal alarm is a must-have for anyone looking for some extra security. It's loud enough that you can hear it from up to 300 yards away, and it even has a built-in LED flashlight.

29. These Garlic Peelers Made From Durable Silicone Maxracy Garlic Peelers (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon see on amazon Just pop a few cloves of garlic into these peelers, then roll it back and forth — the shell will gradually fall away, leaving you with fresh garlic. They're great for keeping that stubborn garlic scent off of your hands, and each one is also mold-proof.

30. A Set Of Easy-To-Store Measuring Cups That Are Collapsible leepiya Measuring Cups and Spoons $10 | Amazon see on amazon Most measuring cups are so bulky that they'll jam your kitchen drawers — but not these ones. They're collapsible, and each order also comes with a set of measuring spoons. They're also BPA-free, and the long handles make it easy to scoop into tall containers.

31. This Facial Brush That Vibrates While It Cleanses Your Skin MEBAO Cleansing Brush $14 | Amazon see on amazon Made from soft, skin-friendly silicone, this facial cleansing brush uses gentle vibrations to help get rid of stubborn dirt and grime from your pores. It's gentle enough for daily use, and it's completely waterproof; feel free to use it in the shower without having to worry about damage.

32. A Foldable Laptop Stand That Comes With A Travel Bag ivoler Laptop Stand $26 | Amazon see on amazon Made from anodized aluminum alloy, this laptop stand is incredibly durable. The angle is adjustable up to six levels, and the non-slip rubber feet on the bottom help keep it firmly in place. And since it folds up and fits inside the included storage bag, it's easy to travel with.

33. The Smartphone Car Charger That's Completely Wireless Mikikin Wireless Car Charger $26 | Amazon see on amazon Just place your smartphone between the padded clamps, and this charger can power it up without any wires required. It attaches to the air vents in your car so that you can easily see your screen while you drive, and it's designed to work with any Qi-enabled smartphone.

34. These Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Your Containers longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (14-Piece Set) $16 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of digging through an entire drawer full of Tupperware just to find that one lid, downsize to this set. These lids are made from flexible silicone that stretches to fit your containers. Plus, they're microwave- as well as freezer-safe. Each order comes with 14 in varying sizes.

35. This Soap Dispenser That Also Holds Your Sponge Albayrak Soap Dispenser $12 | Amazon see on amazon Place your sponge on top of this soap dispenser, then gently press down — the perfect amount of soap will be injected into your sponge to help prevent sudsy messes. It's also great for helping yourself save some money on soap, and the entire container is rustproof.

36. A Clothes Drying Rack You Can Hang Almost Anywhere Candumy Clothes Drying Rack $23 | Amazon see on amazon With retractable arms that you can hang over railings, windows, and more, this clothes drying rack is a versatile addition to any mudroom. It weighs less than 2 pounds, which makes it easy to carry — and the heat-resistant design means you can also use it outdoors.

37. The LED Light Bars With Built-In Motion Sensors VYANLIGHT LED Light Bar (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon With their built-in motion sensors, these LED light bars are perfect for closets, dark hallways, or even workbenches. The adhesive strip on the back of each one makes them easy to install practically anywhere, and there's no complicated wiring required since they're powered by four AAA batteries (which are not included).

38. A Sink Strainer That Helps Prevent Clogged Pipes OXO Sink Strainer $10 | Amazon see on amazon A professional plumber can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this simple sink strainer is available for less than $11. The underside is coated in soft silicone to avoid scratching your sink, and the internal frame is made from durable stainless steel.

39. These Shoe Stretchers That Keep Your Sneakers Like New LANNEY Shoe Stretchers (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon see on amazon Made from premium ABS plastic, these stretchers won't bend under pressure when you slip them into your shoes. Unlike most stretchers, these ones expand in four directions instead of just two, and they're designed to work with all types of shoes — sandals, oxfords, sneakers, wedges, and more.

40. A Pack Of Cable Protectors That Help Prevent Breakage VARWANEO Cable Protectors (8-Pack) $5 | Amazon see on amazon A regular lightning cable costs more than this entire eight-pack of cable protectors, so why not use them to help extend the life of your wires? They're made from soft PVC that bends and twists with your cables, and they help prevent fraying.

41. The Silicone Protectors That Help Prevent Oven Rack Burns Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3-Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon If you've ever burned yourself on an oven rack, you know how painful it can be. These protectors not only help keep you protected from accidental burns, but they're also heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part? You can also trim them to fit into toaster ovens.

42. A Universal KitchenKnife Block Made With Bamboo Cook N Home Universal Knife Block $36 | Amazon see on amazon Made with an eco-friendly bamboo case that's filled with plastic fibers, this knife block has a universal design that allows it to accommodate knives of practically any shape or size. The fibers inside that hold your knives in place are removable as well as washable.