69 Ridiculously Clever Things Under-$30 Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

I love it when someone straight up tells me what's on their Amazon wish list. For one: it gives me ideas if I ever need to buy gifts for them in the future. And another bonus: it introduces me to hidden gems I would have never found by just browsing. However, I've gone a step further then just asking friends and family what they're loving on Amazon. We've crowd-sourced other people's wish lists on Amazon, zeroing in on the most ingenious, sought-after, wallet-friendly products there are. There's sure to be something for everyone on this list of clever things under-$30, so get ready to click through.

Want a sampling? For someone who's always out of town, there's a smart plug that lets you turn your lights on and off from your phone. For someone you know who's overworked and under-rested (probably you), there's an energizing aromatherapy spray and stress-relieving candle. There's a grilling spatula that has a built-in fork, knife, and (ahem) bottle opener. The lists go on — and you can make anyone's shopping dream a reality.

So take the guesswork out of shopping and opt for one of these most-wished for items. They're surefire crowd-pleasers, so you can feel good about your purchase.

1 This Heated Round Brush For Major Volume Power Styler Heated Round Brush $30 Amazon See On Amazon Leave curling irons and flat irons in the dust with this heated round brush. Just run through dry hair, and the heated bristles will smooth your tresses while giving them volume and bounce. Ceramic heating elements and ionic technology help increase shine while reducing the risk of heat-related damage. And unlike clip curling irons, this brush won't leave that weird crimp at the end of your hair.

3 A Water Bottle That Collapses Once It's Empty Valourgo Collapsible Water Bottle $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made from thick and flexible silicone, this collapsible water bottle can be rolled up once you're done drinking from it. A leak-proof valve on on the flip-top lid means there's no risk of dribbling when you take a big swig —and no risk of spilling if you stash it in your bag. Choose from five bright colors.

4 This Smart Plug So You Can Turn The Lights On From Anywhere eufy Smart Plug $21 Amazon See On Amazon Out of town for the weekend? Turn the lights on and off from an app on your phone with the help of this smart plug. The plug works with Google Assistant or Amazon Prime and lets you power devices on or off from just about anywhere. You can even set timers on your devices so that they'll turn and off without you even having to think about it. Use it with your lights, coffee maker, or TV.

5 This Travel Kit That Will Keep Your Toiletries In Order 4kits Roll-Up Toiletry Kit $20 Amazon See On Amazon The most frustrating thing about hotel life is trying to locate your mascara or mini toothpaste among all your other toiletries. Keep things organized and easy to find with this toiletry kit. It has four zippered, see-through compartments so you can keep your makeup separate from your mouthwash and toothpaste. It also rolls out, so you can hang it on a towel hook. Your traveling companion will thank you for the extra bathroom counter space.

6 A Retractable Charging Cable For Smarter Storage AmazonBasics Retractable Cable $13 Amazon See On Amazon Wrapping up charging cables is awkward and nearly always results in a haphazard half-loop that quickly comes undone. Use this retractable cable instead. The 2-foot cable wraps itself around a small disc, keeping things neat and tidy. The cable is meant specifically for Apple products, and will charge and sync all devices with lightning ports.

7 A Wine Aerator For More Fragrant And Flavorful Wine Rabbit Wine Aerator $18 Amazon See On Amazon Get the full flavor profile of your Pinot with this wine aerator. Pouring wine through the aerator infuses it with a good dose of oxygen — an element that does wonders to bring out the full character of any wine, whatever the varietal. The stainless steel aerator is dishwasher-safe and includes a nested sediment catcher, so you can pour to the very last drop.

8 This Popcorn Maker For All-Day Movie Marathons Hamilton Beach Popcorn Popper $22 Amazon See On Amazon Got a movie night ahead? Put this innovative popcorn popper to work. The smart popper uses hot air instead of oil to pop, but if you prefer to add more flavor — you can put butter in the built-in cup so it'll melt all over your popcorn as it pops. The funnel shoots the popcorn directly into your bowl and the popper makes up to 16 cups per batch — enough for you and the whole family to enjoy.

9. A Salt Rock Lamp That Purifies The Air And Makes You Feel Good Fanhao Himalayan Salt Lamp $20 Amazon See On Amazon You know that peaceful feeling you get when you spend time by the sea? You can replicate that with this Himalayan salt lamp. When the the lamp is lit, the salt rocks release negative ions that purify the air and promote a sense of well-being. The USB-rechargeable lamp can add a little mood lighting to your room too — it lights up in seven different colors like warm amber, cool blue, and orange.

10 These "Sleep Headphones" That Are Easy On The Ears CAHU CH Sleep Headphones $20 Amazon See On Amazon Prefer to fall asleep to relaxing music or the comforting sounds of a podcast, but don't want to disturb your partner? Slip on these sleep headphones. Unlike regular, protruding headphones, these won't hurt your ears if you're a side-sleeper. Just fit the stretchy polar fleece band around your head: There are hidden pockets that hold a pair of flat, soft headphones that will pipe music directly into your ears, lulling you to sleep.

11 This Delicious Body Scrub Scented With Rose Essential Oils Asutra Exfoliating Body Scrub $23 Amazon See On Amazon This exfoliating body scrub is a superstar when it comes to achieving smooth, soft skin. Finely ground Dead Sea salts slough away dead skin cells in the gentlest way possible, while aloe vera, argan, jojoba, and sweet almond oils restore moisture to dry, parched skin. Scented with rose and sandalwood essential oils, the scrub will leave your skin with a fresh, floral scent.

12 This Eucalyptus Shower Spray For A Shot Of Energy In The Morning Eunoia Naturals Eucalyptus Shower Spray $25 Amazon See On Amazon This eucalyptus shower spray will make a morning person out of anyone. Just spritz a little in your bathroom while the shower is running, and enjoy the clarifying, uplighting aroma of eucalyptus as it wafts through the steam. You can also use the spray as a room freshener or as a yoga mat mist for a more energetic cobra pose.

13 A Set Of Reusable Storage Lids That Fit Onto Containers Of Every Size Orblue Silicone Stretch Lids $12 Amazon See On Amazon Forego not-so-environmentally-friendly plastic wrap in favor of these reusable silicone stretch lids. The set comes with six lids of different shapes and sizes that stretch over mugs, bowls, cups, and casserole dishes, ensuring they stay fresh in the fridge. They're BPA-free and dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

14 This Bluetooth Speaker That Doubles As A Nightlight Nightlight Bluetooth Speaker $27 Amazon See On Amazon Easy to connect via Bluetooth from your laptop or smartphone, this crystal clear wireless speaker also works as a night light — and it cycles through a number of soft or bright colors, depending on the mood you're in. You can set it on a timer, and it can last up to 12 hours before it needs to be recharged.

15 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Give You A Good Grip KMN Home Silicone Oven Mitts $20 Amazon See On Amazon Big, cloth oven mitts are bulky and awkward, but these silicone oven mitts? Not so much. The five-finger design gives you maximum dexterity, while the non-slip grip ensure that cookie sheets and casseroles don't slip out of your hands. And — unlike cloth mitts — these are stain-resistant and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

16 A Little Gadget That Chops Your Nuts For You Chef'n Nut Zoom Nut Chopper $15 Amazon See On Amazon Baking a loaf of zucchini nut bread just got a lot easier thanks to this ingenious nut chopper. Just put walnuts (or pecans or almonds) into the chamber and roll the chopper back and forth across a flat surface — the internal rolling blades will chop up your nuts in no time, and you won't even have to use a cutting board and knife.

17 This Three-In-One Lasagna Pan Chicago Metallic Lasagna Trio Pan $20 Amazon See On Amazon This lasagna trio pan would make any Italian nonna proud. The three-chamber pan allows you to make three separate lasagnas at once so you don't have to choose between bechamel and spinach or meat and red sauce. Made from heavy aluminized steel, the non-stick pan conducts heat evenly for consistent results. And it's not just for lasagna — try it for cakes and breads too.

18 A Pore-Reducing Egg White Balm For A Complexion That Looks Straight Air-Brushed TONYMOLY Egg Pore Balm $20 Amazon See On Amazon Putting egg whites on your face might sound odd, but it's one of the skin secrets K-beauty devotees swear by. The egg whites in this balm slough off dead skin cells and dissolve excess oil, dramatically reducing the appearance of pores. The addition of herbal ingredients like burdock, lemon, and hops ensure an all-day silky smooth complexion.

19 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Lights Up InnoGear Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser $25 Amazon See On Amazon This understated essential oil diffuser might look simple, but it actually has a ton of great features. You can choose between continuous or intermittent mist and there's even a timer, so you can set it to turn off automatically after an hour or two. Seven color-changing LED lights add a little atmosphere. If you're looking to unwind, turn on the relaxing blue light while misting lavender, or if you need a boost in energy — turn on the yellow light and try a little peppermint oil.

20 This Car Charger For Everyone In Your Carpool Crew RapidX Car Charger $25 Amazon See On Amazon Somehow, every person in your carpool forgot to charge their phone — so thank goodness for this car charger. Not only does it work lightning fast, it can also charge up to five devices at once. One end of the 5-foot charger has two ports for the front seat and the other end has three ports for backseat riders — so everyone in the car can charge up without having to wait their turn.

21 This Wine-Chilling Kit For A Perfect Glass Of Wine Every Time Winenco Wine Chiller Set $15 Amazon See On Amazon This wine chiller set is the ultimate gift for the wine lover in your life. A stainless steel chilling rod fits neatly into any wine bottle and keeps your wine cool for up to two hours — without having to use an ice bucket. The set also comes with a foil-cutter, a stopper, and a drip-free pourer with a built-in aerator, so that you get the fullest expression of your wine with each glass that's poured.

22 This Super Versatile Immersion Blender Mueller Austria Immersion Blender $30 Amazon See On Amazon The slim, compact profile of this immersion blender makes it a quick and convenient alternative to countertop blenders. It fits in the palm of your hand, allowing you to blend directly in bowls, jars, and measuring cups. The blender works on eight variable speeds, and comes with two attachments: an S-shaped blade for smoothies, milkshakes, and soups, and a whisk attachment for fluffy whipped cream and omelets.

23 A Motorized Makeup Brush Cleaner For The Professional (Or Amateur) Makeup Artist OPTIMISK Makeup Brush Cleaner $25 Amazon See On Amazon Regular cleaning will extend the life of your makeup brushes, and clear away oil, dust, and skin cell build-up (gross, I know). To keep your brushes squeaky clean, fill the bowl of this makeup brush cleaning kit with soapy water and soak the bristles. Then turn on the motor to spin and rinse dry. The kit even comes with two silicone scrubbing pads to work out more heavily set-in pigment.

24 A Yoga Wheel For An Ultra-Challenging Practice pete's choice Yoga Wheel $26 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're in downward dog, upward dog, or bridge pose — this yoga wheel will take your practice to the next level, helping to improve balance, flexibility, and strength. Made from high quality PC materials, the non-slip wheel can withstand major impact and won't slid around under you. And if you're confused about how to use it? Check out the free ebook to help you get started.

25 These Sheet Masks That'll Hydrate And Nourish Parched Skin Rainbow L'Affair Multi-Care Sheet Masks $11 Amazon See On Amazon These sheet masks are like taking a multi-vitamin for your face. Each mask is infused with five vitamins that smooth, hydrate, and brighten the skin. And K-beauty fans rave over the results saying, "My face feels softer and smoother and overall has a healthier glow to it," and "I've tried several brands from Taiwan, Japan, China, etc. but this one blew my mind for a fraction of the price!" It also has hyaluronic acid for major hydration.

26 A Combination Phone Grip/Phone Stand PopSockets Collapsible Grip & Stand $13 Amazon See On Amazon This collapsible phone grip is great for your friend who's got can't stop dropping their smartphone. The disc pops out from the back of your phone, so you can wrap your fingers around it while you talk or text, seriously reducing the risk of drops. And when it's not in use? It collapses to lay flat against the phone. It also doubles as a phone stand, so you can FaceTime hands-free from anywhere.

27 This Little Tray That Charges Your Phone Wirelessly LOODA Wireless Charger $24 Amazon See On Amazon Who needs a wall outlet when you can charge your phone with this wireless charger? Just place your phone directly on the the charging pad to restore battery life — no charging cable necessary. Made from premium aluminum, the charger protects your device from overheating, and the rubber protector will keep your device from getting scratched. The charger is compatible with Androids, and comes with an adapter to charge iPhones.

28 These Reusable Straws That Are Kind To The Environment Seraphina's Kitchen Reusable Straws $13 Amazon See On Amazon Reduce your carbon footprint and forego plastic straws in favor of these reusable straws. Made from BPA-free silicone, the straws are extra-wide, making them great for smoothies, as well as juice, soda, and cocktails. Use the two skinny brushes to scrub the insides of the straws, or just throw the straws in the dishwasher once you're done sipping.

29 A Delicately Scented Candle That'll Dials Down The Stress T&H Stress Relief Candle $16 Amazon See On Amazon With top notes of lime, mandarin, and basil, this stress relief candle will clear your head and sharpen your senses. Base notes of vetiver and sandalwood balance out the zest with a dash of warmth and elegance. The triple-wicked soy candle is lightly fragranced, so it won't overpower your nose or cause headaches like more perfume-y candles.

30 This Odd Reading Light That Wraps Around Anything Nite Ize Bug Lit $10 Amazon See On Amazon This reading light is cute as a bug: Its four flexible legs stand upright on any flat surface, or wrap around belts, shirt collars, bike handlebars, or tent stakes for quick and easy illumination no matter where you are. The battery-powered bug gives off a bright white LED light and runs for up to 10 hours on the high setting — and 22 hours on the low setting.

31 A Waterproof Speaker So You Can Play Your Favorite Tunes In The Shower VicTsing Shower Speaker $20 Amazon See On Amazon This waterproof speaker is the perfect gift for shower singers looking for a little accompaniment. Use the hook to hang the speaker on the shower handle or just suction it to the shower wall: A built-in Bluetooth speaker allows you to take calls while you suds up, and the portable speaker is also shock- and dust-proof, so it's great for taking along on hiking and camping trips.

32 This Quesadilla Maker That Pulls Out All The Stops Nostalgia Quesadilla Maker $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you think quesadillas are a simple affair (read: a tortilla with melted cheese inside) — think again. This quesadilla maker elevates the dish to an art. A two-position latch lets you make cheese quesadillas, or thicker quesadillas stuffed with meat, onions, or peppers. And with six sections, the non-stick plate automatically slices up your quesadilla for you, so you can immediately share all that gooey goodness with friends.

33 A Running Belt So You Can Keep Your Phone And Keys Nearby SPIbelt Running Belt $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're marathon training or just going for a jog in the neighborhood, you can keep your phone, keys, and credit card right by your side with this running belt. Because it's made from stretchable spandex that can be adjusted to a snug fit, the belt won't bounce, jiggle, or cause chafing while you run. You can choose from 25 colors.

34 This Tool To Soothe Stressed Dogs During Bath Time Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 Amazon See On Amazon Bathing a dog — especially one that's anxious or fidgety — is no easy task, but this pet bathing tool makes it a lot easier. Strap the tool to the palm of your hand and attach to a garden or shower house. Water will flow through the tool, allowing you to wash your pet while still soothing him or her with both hands.

35 A Magnified Makeup Mirror That Lights Up For Perfect Makeup Application KEDSUM LED Makeup Mirror $20 Amazon See On Amazon Get your eyeliner just right with the help of this LED magnified mirror. The 14 LED lights around the perimeter of the mirror replicate natural daylight, and the 10 times magnification lets you get up close and personal with your makeup application. The mirror rotates 360-degrees so you can see your contouring work from all angles.

36 These Slippers That Scrub And Exfoliate Your Feet Kissybuty Exfoliating Slippers $15 Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,000 bristles, these exfoliating slippers scrub and massage tired, beat-up feet. Suction cups attach the slippers to the floor of your shower, so you can slough off dead skin cells while you're waiting for your conditioner to soak in — without ever having to bend over. There's even a built-in foot file in the heel to tackle extra rough skin.

37 A Pancake Batter Dispenser That Keeps Your Counter Free Of Drips KPKitchen Batter Dispenser $15 Amazon See On Amazon Using a ladle to transfer pancake batter to your frying pan is a recipe for mess. Use this batter dispenser instead. Squeeze the side handle to releases batter from the valve on the bottom — and then let up on the handle when you've dispensed the perfect amount. The dispenser is also ideal for dispensing muffin and cupcake batter without getting drips all over the sides of the pan. The dispenser is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

38 This Device So You Get Every Last Drop From Every Last Bottle Bright Homewares Last Drop Bottle Emptier $13 Amazon See On Amazon Think of all the money you'd save every year if you drained every last drop from bottles of salad dressing, ketchup, or barbecue sauce — not to mention the bottles of shampoo, conditioner, or laundry detergent. Well you can do just that with this bottle emptier, which stores bottles upside-down, ensuring all the contents drain to the opening. The emptier is compact, but sturdy, so it works with both large and small bottles.

39 A Do-It-All Spatula For The Master Griller In Your Life FLIPFORK 5-IN-1 Barbecue Tool $22 Amazon See On Amazon Your favorite summer cookout host will be delighted with this five-in-one barbecue tool. Made from stainless steel, the tool covers all the bases, functioning as a spatula, knife, fork, tenderizer, and bottle opener (because let's be real — the best part of grilling is nursing a cold beer). The acacia handle adds a sophisticated touch, too.

40 This Bracelet That's Actually A Charging Cable Leather Charging Bracelet $15 Amazon See On Amazon This charger bracelet is a game-changer for your friend who starts looking stressed anytime their phone battery dips below 40 percent. This flexible leather bracelet fits around the wrist, and features magnetic closures that you can open and use to sync and charge your devices.

41 A Hanger For Scarves And Pashminas InterDesign Scarf Hanger $9 Amazon See On Amazon With eighteen loops of different sizes, this hanger stores your scarves, shawls, pashminas, and belts within easy reach (and easy view). It hangs on any standard closet rod and comes in colors worthy of an heiress, like copper, gold, and pearl champagne.

42 These Bristle-Free Silicone Makeup Brushes Lormay Silicone Makeup Brush Set $9 Amazon See On Amazon These makeup brushes forego bristles and opt for smooth silicone instead. The soft, flexible material is easy to clean, fast-drying, and resistant to bacterial growth. They also help you get the most from your makeup, since they don't soak up foundations and creams the way bristles do. Plus, with a little stippling action — they work just as well as old school brushes.

43 A Flashlight For Changing Your Tire In The Dark Striker Concepts Flexible Flashlight $23 Amazon See On Amazon This car flashlight is a great addition to any emergency kit. The base stands upright on the ground, or attaches to your car with magnets to light up the dark while you change a tire or check under the hood — and it's flexible, so you can direct the light to the perfect angle. Choose from three settings: a focused spotlight, a flood light, or 360-degree lantern.

44 This Moldable Glue That Works Better Than Other Repair Glues Sugru Moldable Glue $15 Amazon See On Amazon Seal, bond, or repair just about anything with this moldable glue. It's a lot more forgiving than superglue — you can take your time molding the putty-like substance with your hands until you get it just right. Let it set overnight, and it'll transform into a durable rubber. The glue works great on all kinds of surfaces, like ceramic, glass, metal, wood, and fabric: fix the soles of shoes or fraying charging cords with it.

45 A Countertop Organizer For All Your Styling Tools JackCube Styling Tool Holder $30 Amazon See On Amazon This styling tool holder is a great for the person on your list who prefers to have a place for everything and everything in its place. The synthetic leather organizer has three top compartments for a hair dryer, flat iron, and brush, and a larger compartment on the bottom for sprays, gels, and other styling products.

46 A Breakfast Sandwich Maker For A More Delicious Morning Proctor Silex Breakfast Sandwich Maker $10 Amazon See On Amazon Skip the long brunch lines and make egg and sausage English muffins with this breakfast sandwich maker instead. Just place bread, cheese, and your favorite breakfast meat in the bottom tray, then swivel the top tray down, crack an egg, and cover with another slice of bread. In five minutes, you'll have a piping hot and melty breakfast sandwich. Now for some mimosas.

47 These Therapy Gel Packs That Wrap Around Your Body TrekProof Therapy Gel Wraps $18 Amazon See On Amazon Using your hand to hold an ice pack up to a sore shoulder takes a certain amount of effort, but these therapy gel wraps make all that effort unnecessary. Velcro straps hold the gel packs in place, freeing up your hands for other tasks. They can be kept in the freezer for cooling relief — or they can even be put in the microwave for some muscle-soothing heat therapy.

48 These Detangling Brushes That'll Give You Shiny Hair Ineffable Care Boar Bristle Brushes $18 Amazon See On Amazon Boar bristles distribute your hair's natural oils, which boosts shine and protects your tresses from breakage while your combing through. These boar bristles brushes are interspersed with nylon bristles which help detangle hair and massage the scalp. The curved brush head maximizes contact with the scalp, while the venting helps speed up drying time while you style with a blow dryer.

49 A Neck Pillow So You Can Catch Some Zzz's No Matter Where Your Travels Take You HAOBAIMEI Memory Foam Neck Pillow $27 Amazon See On Amazon This just might be the most versatile travel neck pillow out there. The curved H-shaped design supports your head whether you're sitting in an airplane seat or resting your head against a car window — and the curved shape even makes it an effective lumbar support pillow. Made with high-density memory foam, the pillow is covered in super-soft microfiber fabric so you get the most comfy sleep possible.

50 This Closet Space-Saving Door Organizer Umbra Over-The-Door Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Is someone on your list squeezed for closet space? Check out this over-the-door organizer. Crafted from white powder-coated steel, the organizer features 14 wooden-knobbed hooks that are perfect for hanging jackets, pajamas, purses, hats, and sweatshirts. Don't want to hang it over the door? Mount it on the wall with the included hardware instead.

51 This Phone Tripod That Wraps Around Anything DaVoice Flexible Phone Tripod $15 Amazon See On Amazon The biggest drawback of a tripod is trying to find a flat surface to set it on. But with this flexible phone tripod, you can stop searching. With sponge-covered flexible legs, it wraps around any surface, like tree branches, poles, and railings. (And yes, you can stand it upright on flat surfaces as well.) The tripod comes with a remote, too, so you can snap selfies from up to 30 feet away.

52 These Bright Scrubbers That Make Doing The Dishes Just A Little More Cheerful speckled.co Silicone Scrubbers $18 Amazon See On Amazon You might think that giving sponges as a gift is a pretty boring idea, but these aren't your garden variety sponges. Not only do these brightly colored silicone scrubbers cheer up any kitchen, they also do a great job of getting dishes clean with their hundreds of flexible bristles. The durable scrubbers won't won't scratch dishes, and — unlike regular sponges — they won't harbor bacteria. The set also comes with a little gadget to scour pots and pans.

53 These Deeply Exfoliating Masks For The Softest Feet Ever Lavinso Foot Peel Masks $15 Amazon See On Amazon These foot peel masks do way more for feet than your average spa pedicure. The booties are soaked in natural botanical ingredients that stimulate natural skin cell turnover. Slip them on your feet for about 60 to 90 minutes, then remove. Now here's the thing: you won't see instant results. But within a week or so, dead skin cells will begin sloughing off your feet, revealing dramatically softer, smoother skin.

54 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons With More Precise Measurements Chef Guru Magnetic Measuring Spoons $15 Amazon See On Amazon These measuring spoons turn cooking into a precise science. Each spoon features dual heads: one for dry ingredients and one for liquid, so whether you're measuring out a teaspoon of vanilla or a teaspoon of paprika, you get the exact right amount. The stainless steel spoons are magnetized, so they nest on top of each other — taking up almost no space in your kitchen drawers.

55 This Two-In-One Colander And Serving Bowl MEISHILOM 2-In-1 Colander $18 Amazon See On Amazon For the person on your list who thrives on efficiency, check out this two-in-colander. It cuts out the the step of transferring food from a colander to a serving bowl — just strain pasta or salad in the colander (it works with hot or cold food), then nest it neatly in the serving bowl, and you're ready to eat. The ergonomic handle also makes it less awkward to work with heavier foods like fruit and big batches of noodles.

56 These Wrinkle Release Sprays So You Never Have To Iron Again Cold Iron Wrinkle Release Spray $17 Amazon See On Amazon Make any outfit look so fresh and so clean with this wrinkle release spray. When misted on hanging clothes, the plant-based ingredients work to smooth out wrinkles — so it looks like you actually went to the effort of ironing. The sprays are lightly fragranced: use the big bottle of citrus-mint at home, and keep the travel size bottle of sea breeze at work or in your car for touch-ups.

57 A Rocking Foot Rest For Fidgety Feet HUANUO Ergonomic Foot Rest $30 Amazon See On Amazon Fidgeting, back pain, and a general restlessness can plague anyone who spends long hours at a desk. This rocking foot rest helps alleviate aching, while giving bored feet something to do. The non-slip foot rest rocks back and forth — and has adjustable height settings.

58 These Liners That Keep Your Oven Clean AF FitFabHome Non-Stick Oven Liners $18 Amazon See On Amazon These brilliant non-stick oven liners eliminate the task of scrubbing melted cheese and baked-on sauce from the bottom of the oven. The reusable liners wipe clean and are heat-safe up to 500 degrees, and can also be used as baking mats or pan liners.

59 A Kitchen Tool With Four Different Zesting Options Crisp 4-In-1 Zester $14 Amazon See On Amazon This four-in-one zester is basically the Swiss army knife of zesters. Made with stainless steel, the tool has blades for peeling, zesting, fine zesting — and creating single strands of lemon to garnish martinis with a twist. The ergonomic zester is dishwasher-safe, and folds in on itself for compact storage.

60 A Set Of Drawer Dividers To Keep Your Kitchen Utensils Neat And Tidy Bambüsi Drawer Dividers $30 Amazon See On Amazon These drawer dividers keep everything in order so you don't have to sift through a confusing pile of measuring cups, spatulas, graters, and whisks just to get to that one cookie cutter. Made with 100 percent bamboo, the dividers are outfitted with a spring-loaded mechanism (much like a shower curtain rod), so they fit snugly and securely in most drawers.

61 These Skin Soothing Tea Tree Sheet Masks Rael Tea Tree Sheet Masks $13 Amazon See On Amazon Woven with bamboo yarns, these sheet masks are soaked in a tea tree essence that'll nourish even the most tired skin. With antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil can soothe irritation, reduce redness, and protect skin from harm caused by environmental pollutants. Free of alcohol parabens, and fragrances, the masks are gentle and kind to sensitive skin.

62 A Magnetized Bracelet For Holding Bobby Pins PERFEHAIR Magnetic Bobby Pin Holder $12 Amazon See On Amazon I'm flummoxed by anyone who can create intricate hair styles — so do they have three hands, or what? They obviously don't, but they might have this magnetic bobby pin holder. Place bobby pins on the magnetic face of the bracelet and have them at the ready when you're pinning up that next section of hair. There's even a detachable loop, perfect for hanging hair elastics.

63 A Backpack That Folds Up Into A Small Pouch Venture Pal Packable Backpack $21 Amazon See On Amazon Everyone's got that adventurous friend — you know, the one who just got back from Nepal and is now planning a trek to Peru. Gift them with this packable backpack, which folds up to the size of a makeup bag when not in use. The backpack itself is lightweight, with five compartments for an array of supplies. A chest strap holds the pack secure, padded shoulder straps keep things comfy, and a double-layered bottom ensures the pack can withstand heavy loads.

64 This Whisper-Quiet Humidifier That'll Moisturize The Air URPOWER Cool Mist Humidifier $28 Amazon See On Amazon With an impressive 4-liter tank capacity, this humidifier can run up to 12 hours, and is ideal for bigger rooms. The humidifier has options for three misting modes, so you can decide how much moisture gets released into the air, and an automatic shut-off feature kicks in when the water runs low. Thanks to ultrasonic technology, the humidifier runs quietly and won't disturb a good night's sleep.

65 These Water Purifying Sticks Made From Charcoal Kishu Binchotan Charcoal Water Filters $20 Amazon See On Amazon Charcoal is one of nature's best purifiers and it's found its way into our medicine cabinets in the form of charcoal face masks and toothpaste. Now — with these charcoal water filters — you can also use them to purify your tap water. Hailing from Japan, these sticks absorb chlorine and other chemicals, softening water and improving the taste. And they're much more eco-friendly than plastic purifiers — after three months of use, they can be recycled in plant soil.

66 These Packing Cubes So You Can Fit More In Your Suitcase Bagail Packing Cubes $25 Amazon See On Amazon It might seem counter-intuitive, but adding these packing cubes to a suitcase actually saves a lot of space. The zippered bags compress whatever is packed inside, creating room that otherwise might be taken up by a bulky sweater or towel. There are three sizes in each set — choose a big one for an overcoat, or a small one for socks and underwear. Made from durable nylon, the bags feature mesh tops so you can see what's inside.

67 This Herb Keeper So You Have Fresh Rosemary For Days NOVART Herb Keeper $25 Amazon See On Amazon This herb keeper is a dream for anyone who cooks with fresh rosemary, thyme, and more. Fill the borosilicate chamber with a few inches water, then place the herbs in the inner cup. When the cup descends, the stems will rest lightly in the water, helping to maintain hydration and freshness. This herb keeper is extra-large, so it can even keep up with those who have an at-home herb garden.

68 A Phone Holder That Loops And Twists In Dozens Of Ways B-Land Cell Phone Holder $19 Amazon See On Amazon Versatile is this cell phone holder's middle name. The looped holder is flexible enough to bend any which way, but stiff enough to hold its position. Stand it upright on flat surfaces, tuck it into your mattress for in-bed viewing, wind it around your steering wheel for GPS guidance, or even hang it around your neck so you can FaceTime while you walk. The mount itself rotates 360-degrees, and is compatible with all smartphones.