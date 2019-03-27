If You Have Trust Issues, This Is Probably Your Attachment Style

If you get a little uneasy every time your partner talks about their new (hot) coworker or if you're quick to triple text your partner about where they are or who they're with, you're attachment style may be anxious or insecure.

If you've dealt with unreliable relationships in the past or if you've grown a little skeptical of love, it's natural that you may air on the side of caution or even over caution when navigating romance. If you need a lot of reassurance or you're quick to suspect your partner is being unfaithful, it may be a result of some of the pain you've experienced in your past. The desire to know where your boo is all the time or to be physically with them could be rooted in some icky ideas that you don't really deserve to be happy or that the people will love you won't stick around.

There's nothing wrong with needing verbal affirmations or clear communication from your partner. There's also nothing wrong with needing a little extra TLC in your current relationship, especially when healing from painful relationships in the past. But if you're feel a little anxious in your relationship, it's important to practice open communication by opening up about how you're feeling to your partner, trusted friends, family, or mental health professionals.

Everyone deals with insecurity, but if you're finding self-doubt creeping into your love life, it may be helpful to talk it out. You are strong, smart, and amazing, and you deserve to see yourself as such — and to have a totally happy (and totally hot) love life.

Of course, no matter what you've been through, attachment styles can change and evolve over time. Learning about yourself can be a wonderful tool in creating the healthiest and happiest life. You deserve the love life of your dreams, and unpacking your attachment style can be a big step in the right direction.