You love your birthday no matter when it falls on the calendar, but there's one season that truly takes the pumpkin spice cake (pun intended). If you have a fall birthday, you know you're extra #blessed in more ways than one. From the cake to the activities, this beautiful time of year makes your big day even better.

I'm not a fall baby, but I have always been jealous of my fall birthday friends. You get to party in my favorite season of all time. Cozy oversized sweaters, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and Halloween already feel like one big celebration, so adding your birthday into the mix is just the icing on the cake.

It's as obvious as the vibrant red, orange, and yellow leaves on the tress outside that these eight things are the reasons why fall is the best time to celebrate a birthday. Now that summer is coming to a close, you're more ready than ever to celebrate your birthday season.

As someone who believes that birthday months are a thing — and you should feel free to celebrate as often as you'd like — let fall be your ultimate time to party. No matter what kind of celebration you have, be sure to live it up.

1. Let's Be Honest: The Best Desserts Are Served In The Fall Shutterstock Pumpkin spice is back just in time for your birthday, along with a ton of other delicious autumn-inspired flavors. That means the possibilities are endless for whatever you want to serve at your party. Why not have a pumpkin spice cake with apple cider doughnuts? The choice is entirely yours.

2. It's The Perfect Weather For Whatever Kind Of Party You Want To Throw Autumn falls perfectly in between the sizzling heat of the summer and freezing cold of the winter. You have a nice crisp vibe going on for whatever party you have planned.

3. All Your Friends Might Be Back In Town In the summer and the winter, it might be difficult scheduling a time for a party when people are either on vacation or heading back home for the holidays. Luckily, your friends are likely around in the fall and ready to celebrate you to the max.

4. You'll Never Run Out Of Birthday Party Ideas When it comes to seasons, fall really wins when it comes to fun activities. The choice is totally up to you on what you want to do for your big day. You can have a farm day with your best friends, rent a cozy cabin in the mountains, or throw an elaborate costume party. All of these ideas are festive for the season.

5. Fall Fashion Is Super Cute For Birthday Outfits Shutterstock Give me a cute sweater, floppy hat, and fall boots, and I'm a happy camper. It's hard not to look adorable on your birthday when fall fashion is that chic. Not to mention, with all the back-to-school sales going on, you can snag a gorgeous party dress for cheap.

6. It Gives You Something To Look Forward To When Summer Ends There's an adjustment period when summer ends and fall begins. Luckily for you, you're too excited about your birthday coming up. Goodbye to summer, and hello to birthday season.

7. Halloween Makes Party Planning A Whole Lot Easier Before summer officially ends, there's already fall and Halloween decor in stores everywhere. It may not be obvious to a non-fall birthday person, but Halloween can actually give you major party planning inspo. If you want to have a themed costume party, all the Halloween stores will make it easier for your friends to find what they need. Big bags of candy are also all around for you to stock up on for your own birthday party needs.