The day has come, and *NSYNC has finally reunited. Unfortunately, it's not for a new album or concert tour, but to celebrate their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It may not be the kind of reunion we've been dreaming of, but as hardcore *NSYNCers, we'll definitely take it. I don't know about you, but the news of the guys reuniting and a "Dirty Pop-Up" Shop in LA gave me all the feels. I'm reconnecting with my boy band roots, and I'm totally here for it. If you grew up obsessed with *NSYNC, you know exactly how I feel.

From "Tearin' Up My Heart" to "Bye Bye Bye," *NSYNC came out with hit after hit. They made marionettes look cool, and sparked an "It's Gonna Be May" meme that will live on forever. They may not have a Vegas residency like another boy band we know, but *NSYNC still lives on in our hearts and that's what matters the most. In fact, we can all relate to these 11 things, because once an *NSYNCer, always an *NSYNCer.

We will never say "bye bye bye" to our beloved Justin, Chris, Joey, Lance, and JC. Unlike their album, there are strings attached, and we'll always love *NSYNC.

1 You Know The "Bye Bye Bye" Dance By Heart Giphy Sure, there's the "bye bye bye" dance move everyone knows, but you know the entire routine like the back of your hand. Maybe you also picked it up from a Darrin's Dance Grooves video like me, or just from watching Making The Video over and over again. Either way, you don't hold back when that song comes on, and that "ain't no lie, baby, bye bye bye."

2 You Have At Least One Of Those Marionette Dolls Giphy You had to have everything *NSYNC-related, so you remember those marionette dolls that celebrated the release of No Strings Attached? Maybe you collected the bobble heads instead. Either way, you had to have them all.

3 You Love All Of The Guys, But You Definitely Had A Favorite Giphy It's difficult to pick just one, because they're all the real MVPs, but you definitely had a favorite in the band, and you were crushing hard. Justin was many people's favorite, but I had such a soft spot for Joey. Of course, you could only really pick one when someone asked, even though the real answer is all five of them are your collective favorite.

4 At The End Of April, You Know What Song To Play Giphy *NSYNC will always be a part of our lives, because on Apr. 30, we know that tomorrow, "it's gonna be May." Every year, you're excited AF to see your favorite boys pop up on your news feed once again as people start sharing screenshots of the "It's Gonna Be Me" music video. The internet is a magical place, and this is why we love memes.

5 You're Tired Of The BSB Vs. *NSYNC Feud, Because You Know You're Right Giphy Why does there have to be a Backstreet Boys versus *NSYNC debate? I'm honestly tired of it. It definitely broke up a few friendships in middle school, because it was upsetting to find out your friends were wrong. Of course, I love BSB too, but the obvious choice between the two is and always will be *NSYNC. No questions asked.

6 You're Happy For JT, But Come On, When's The Reunion?! Giphy OK Justin, we get it. You're doing fine without *NSYNC, but I would very much like you to reunite with your boys again. Many of us *NSYNC fans are so conflicted. We want him to succeed, but we also want him to maybe take a break from the solo career and go back to choreographed dancing with four other guys. C'mon Justin, think about us.

7 You Still Have A Ton Of Merch You Can't Seem To Let Go Of Giphy I still have all the dolls, books, shirts, watches, magazines, and even Hit Clips back home in my childhood bedroom. I know my mom wants me to get rid of it, but I can't part with it. You probably also have a ton of *NSYNC merch you collected over the years. We just can't let go!

8 Your Walls Were Lined With Posters Of Your Fave Boys Giphy You forgot what color your walls were, because they were covered with posters you got in all of your teen magazines. After going through and filling out quizzes like, "Which *NSYNC member is your match?" and reading your horoscope, you'd take out the posters and tape them to your wall. The only dilemma was when you had to choose which side to put up when both sides had equally great pics of your favorite boy band. The struggle was real.

9 No Matter What People Say, You Loved Justin's Hair Giphy OK, first of all, it was a different time. You loved those bleach blonde curls. Also, you don't care what hairdo Justin has, you will always love him. So, call it ramen noodle hair all you want, I will always love it.

10 Every Christmas, There's Only One Album You Stream Giphy Once December rolls around, you know exactly what album to put on: *NSYNC's Home for Christmas. Sorry, "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," but "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" is actually the greatest Christmas song of all time. Honestly, we don't even need to it be December, we listen to this jam year-round.