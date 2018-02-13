There's nothing better than makeup... except chocolate. TBH, it's a pretty clear tie in my book. If your plan is to look like a delicious, irresistible snack this Valentine's Day, then why not tie both of your passions together by wearing chocolate bar makeup? My best buddy and I tried out some mouth-watering looks at the pop-up chocolate spa, the MARS-Wrigley Sweet ReTREAT, and we looked good enough to eat.

MARS-Wrigley, the company behind your faves like M&Ms, Twix, Starburst, Altoids, Snickers, and more, has opened up a pop-up spa in New York City right in time for V-Day. The indulgent chocolate experience includes services like Skittles and Starburst manicures, Snickers pedicures, Altoids and Extra blow outs, and, last but not least, delectable makeovers inspired by your favorite candy confections: Dove, M&Ms, and Twix. This sweet AF spot is only open on Feb. 13 and 14, and unfortunately all the slots have been snatched up (though I do suggest checking their website for cancellations).

Don't fret, my makeup and tasty morsel-loving friends. My friend and I tried out two of the most popular looks, so we could help you get this mouthwatering glam from the comfort of your own home.

Kim Carpluk

Here are the expert tips from MARS-Wrigley makeup artist Madalaina Conti and all the products you'll need to recreate this look.

M&M’s “Red” Lip and Dramatic Lashes Inspired by “Green”

MARS-Wrigley

As a kid, I was obsessed with the green M&M in all the M&Ms commercials. She was such glamour goals for me, with her insane lashes and no-nonsense attitude. So it was only fitting that I got to rock a look inspired by one of my favorite beauty icons.

My glam centered around a thick winged liner, which would give me the heavy-lidded bedroom eyes of the green M&M, paired with a red lip inspired by the red M&M, of course.

I came to the ReTREAT already wearing fifteen pounds of makeup, which is a daily norm for me, so Conti built the look on top of what I was already wearing.

She started by prepping my lip with the Make Up For Ever Lip Booster in Clear ($23; sephora.com). This soothed my dry lips (I had been wearing a matte lip stain all day) and added hydration so my red lipstick wouldn't show texture.

Then, she touched up my brow with the Make Up For Ever Pro Sculpting Brow in Brown ($27; sephora.com). She started at the inner corner and used little hairlike stokes to fill in any sparsity. To lock my brows for long-wear, she used the Make Up For Ever Brow Gel in Clear ($20; sephora.com), which contains little fibers to make brow hairs look thicker.

Kim Carpluk

She fixed my 12-hour-old eyeshadow by applying a light Make Up For Ever Shadow all over my lid, and defining my crease with a taupe-y hue. She also deepened my wing with the Make Up For Ever Cake Eyeliner ($18; makeupforever.com). I might personally invest in this Cake Eyeliner very soon. You just add a drop of water to the cake to activate it, and press along the lash line to create your wing. It dries and doesn't flake or transfer, which my hooded eyes enjoy very much.

Conti recommends using lashes with this look, which I luckily was already wearing. She also shared one of the best makeup tips I've ever heard: to clean off shadow fallout from your lashes, coat a small fan brush with Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara ($24; sephora.com), and simply coat the tops of your lashes to add depth and definition without the clumpiness. Truly genius.

Kim Carpluk

She quickly adjusted my complexion as well with the Make Up For Ever Liquid Lift Foundation ($44; makeupforever.com) and the Make Up For Ever Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powders ($23; sephora.com). For my glow, she used both the gold shade H106 and the pink shade H102. I was shining brighter than a glossy M&M shell by the time she was done.

Then came the most integral part of this M&M look: the classic red lip. Conti blotted off the extra Lip Booster, then lined my lips with the Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil in 8C ($20; sephora.com). To really channel the green M&M, she created a curvy upper lip shape with a very defined Cupid's bow. After she defined the shape, she lightly sketched the pencil in toward the center of my lip so the lip color would have more saturation and staying power.

To finish off the M&M-inspired glam, she coated my lips in Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick in shade M-401 ($20; sephora.com), starting from the center of my lip and working outward.

Kim Carpluk

The result was a very vampy, very retro look that melts in your mouth but not in your hand.

The Dove Chocolate Smokey Eye

MARS-Wrigley

My good friend Tyler joined me as my date, and what a great date/model he was. Tyler is also a makeup artist, so he himself doesn't shy away from more dramatic looks. So a sultry, shimmery brown smokey eye suited him just fine.

Just as she did with my look, Conti began by touching up Tyler's brow with the Make Up For Ever Pro Sculpting Brow in Brown ($27; sephora.com).

To keep his gorgeously thick brows in place, she again used the Make Up For Ever Brow Gel in Clear ($20; sephora.com).

To touch up Tyler's complexion, Conti used the Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation ($43; sephora.com), which has a bit more coverage than the Liquid Lift foundation. Since Tyler was going smokey, getting rid of darkness and redness was key.

Now that Tyler's complexion had been perfected, it was time for the Dove chocolate smokey eye. To achieve the creamy brown hues of delicious brown chocolate, Conti began by patting Make Up For Ever Artist Color Shadow in S-632 ($17; makeupforever.com) from Tyler's lash line to his crease.

To create in irresistibly smooth gradient, Conti blended Make Up For Ever Artist Color Shadow in M-731 ($17; makeupforever.com) into Tyler's crease.

To add drama to the lid, Conti mixed a little Make Up For Ever Artist Color Shadow in M-100 ($17; makeupforever.com) with the S-632 and patted the hue closer to Tyler's lashline.

Conti added a little sparkle to the center of Tyler's eye with the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Shadow in D-712 ($17; makeupforever.com).

Don't forget, what goes up must come down.

After adding some Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in M-60 to Tyler's lashline ($21; sephora.com) and a little mascara to Tyler's lashes, it was time for the lip.

Conti lined Tyler's natural lip shape with Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil in 2C ($20; sephora.com).

To complete the look, she applied a little Make Up For Ever Glossy Full Lipgloss ($20; makeupforever.com) on top of the feathered out lip liner.

Tyler looked good enough to eat.

Kim Carpluk

Though we did love getting our makeup done, the best part was eating copious amounts of chocolate during the experience. I highly recommend eating chocolate while you do your makeup. There really is no sweeter bliss.

Kim Carpluk

If you're looking for a sweet look this V-Day, then let your favorite chocolate be your guide. We definitely approve.