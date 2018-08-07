I Visited These 4 Instagram Hotspots & They're Worth The Hype (So Pack Your Bags)

There's no better place to feed your wanderlust than Instagram. This app can help you discover incredible destinations, trendy restaurants, unique museums, beautiful hiking trails, idyllic beaches, and so much more. Once you've been on Instagram for a while, you begin to notice trends. Certain travel destinations are highlighted more on your favorite bloggers' feeds, because they are so picturesque. People have been flocking to screensaver-worthy destinations forever, but it's easy to notice when you're scrolling down your feed. You may be wondering if these places are just as magical as they appear in real life. Well, I visited these Instagram hotspots and they're totally worth the hype.

On the one hand, you've likely visited a place that looked better, larger, or prettier online. It's disappointing when your expectations aren't met, especially after you've envisioned a place in your head for so long. On the other hand, it's absolutely amazing to discover that a place is way better than you could have ever imagined. It's annoying, yet refreshing to know that your camera could never do a destination justice.

Over the past few years, I've gotten the chance to visit some Instagram hotspots that exceeded my expectations. I only wish that I could reveal the true beauty of these destinations with a photo, so you must go and see them for yourself.

1 Burano, Italy hey_ciara on Instagram I discovered Burano, Italy on Instagram, and instantly knew I had to visit. This charming fisherman's village is a little under an hour boat ride away from Venice, Italy. While the crowds are wandering Venice's canals, you could be exploring the vibrant, rainbow-colored homes in Burano. You'll find pink, purple, green, brown, and orange houses that serve as the perfect backdrop for all of your Instagram pics. This might just be the most colorful destination you'll ever visit, so be sure to clear your camera roll.

2 Marrakech, Morocco hey_ciara on Instagram Bloggers are flocking to Marrakech these days, and now I know why. Morocco is full of intricate architecture, and you'll certainly enjoy shopping for handicrafts — but this country has so much more to offer. The culture is vibrant and alive, so your senses will be quickly awakened. Marrakech is unlike any other place I've visited, and the essence of this place could never be captured in one single photo. You must go see, taste, smell, and hear Morocco for yourself to truly get a flavor of this incredible city.

3 Tulum, Mexico hey_ciara on Instagram I've gotten the chance to visit Tulum three times, and I fall in love all over again every single time I return. It's easy to see why tourism is booming in Tulum, Mexico. There's something for everyone in this small beach town. You can explore underground caves, eat 50 cent tacos, visit ancient ruins, relax by the beach, or simply bike around town. There's always an adventure to be had in Tulum, so you should keep this place at the top of your bucket list.