I Tried Maca Powder Like Miranda Kerr & It Was An Unexpectedly Sexy Boost

Hi. It's me. A non-remarkable millennial female looking for the fastest, easiest, most non-invasive answers to my health and beauty questions. With the exception of a teensy-tiny fainting issue with needles, I'm down to try anything once. And, I'm especially down to try anything I can buy at my local Trader Joe's that's also endorsed by supermodel Miranda Kerr. Enter maca powder. I first came across it as part of a list of healthy ingredients Kerr likes to include in her diet for her skin, which was enough for me. Bonus: It's natural and affordable. Obviously, I tried maca powder like Miranda Kerr, and I'll say this: I feel damn good.

Truth be told, I stumbled on Kerr's healthy ingredients around the same time I was researching local dietitians and nutritionists. I've never had a balanced diet. Just like most of society, I've admittedly been particularly susceptible to diet culture and have fallen victim to body-shaming messaging in the past. (Yo, for real. F that crap.) I've tried fad diets, crash diets, celebrity-endorsed diets, natural diets, liquid diets — if it's called a "diet," the odds are, I've tried it. Now, I'm almost 30, and frankly, I'd like to get my act together and stop with the diet nonsense. Instead, I'd love to have a healthy balance of nutrition and exercise and stop (for the love of God!) trying to fit into my 2009 Forever 21 jeans.

Jamie. Seriously. Let that sh*t go.

One thing I've made a strong effort to do is to take a more holistic and natural approach to my health, which means nixing the dumb, trendy fitness products and doubling down on real nutrition. This included finding a nutrition expert. I brought Kerr's list of healthy stuff (which included other things like goji berries and chia seeds along with the maca powder) to my dietician and told her to give it to me straight. What did I need? What should I leave out? What can these things, especially the maca powder, do for me?

Along with telling me I'm totally healthy and can calm the hell down, my dietician said the most magical words: "Maca powder will help you focus." She told me it will help me prioritize throughout my work day, tune out distractions, and overall just make me feel a little more "perky," but not in a caffeine jittery way.

Like, 'scuse me, what? Oh, you mean it's a miracle substance?

Look - I'm anti (i.e. scared of) recreational drug use, but I am pro taking anything that can enhance my mental state that a professional says is totally chill. A smashed root that tastes like nuts and will help me tackle my morning inbox? Count me all the way in. My doc said I could pick the magic stuff up at Trader Joe's and all I needed to do was add a teaspoon of it to my morning meal. Her recommendation was to stir it into my coffee, though I will tell you that ain't the best way to eat it. The best way to eat it is by mixing it with almond butter, oatmeal, fruit, and shredded coconut and go to freaking town like you're Julia Child.

Look at this artistry:

Courtesy of Jamie LeeLo

I said look at it!:

Courtesy of Jamie LeeLo

I can objectively see it looks less appealing in this poorly-lit photo than it does in real life, so you'll just have to trust me on this one.

I recommend mixing it with something similar in flavor profile, like nut butter, and adding something sweet to cut through the bitterness. I've also stirred it into cinnamon to sprinkle on apples or pour into smoothies.

So, here's the big question: How is my focus? I'll tell you this — it's not bad. That's for sure.

I've found most natural supplements don't really punch you in the face the way prescribed or even over the counter medicine can. The first time I tried maca powder I thought I'd feel some sort of rush of adrenaline and determination. In reality, I just went through my day as usual. However, because I was told by a professional that it will help me focus, I believe it to be true. I'm usually susceptible to the placebo effect, and now I make sure I take maca powder every day out of fear of turning into a sloth human without it. If I miss it or forget it, I tend to think I'm foggier and slower, though it's very possible it's just in my head.

After adding it to my morning breakfast for about a month, I finally did a little more research and found out maca power is good for a whole boatload of other things including but not limited to: acne, energy, mood, and the one I saw the most noticeable change in... libido, baby.

You guys, hand to God — I noticed an uptick in my sex drive even before I knew maca powder could have something to do with it! Once I read that, it all made sense! Now, as far I'm concerned, I'm taking a magical focus and sex supplement that tastes like a treat and costs me as much as a latte would but lasts me four months longer. Miranda, why did you hold out on me so long?!

As with anything you put in your body, it's worth trying maca powder with caution or running it by your own doctors first just to make sure there isn't some weird allergy I don't know about. That said, if you want a kick in your sex drive, I say definitely go for it! If you're looking to streamline your focus, it's worth a try, too. I'll probably just keep eating it because I love a good routine and I'm working on that whole "balance" thing, remember?

Thanks, Miranda! Now, what's your secret for dating celebrities?