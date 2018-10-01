I Took A Mother-Daughter Trip To San Diego That You'll Want To Experience With Your Mom

Not much compares to a mother's love. Mom has been there since day one and has raised you to be the woman you are today. Personally, I know that my mother deserves so much credit for helping me grow into the person I was meant to be, even when it comes to my love for travel. Although my mom couldn't afford to take me on fancy vacations, she always inspired me to seek out new experiences. These days, I travel more than I could have ever imagined. I went on a mother-daughter trip to San Diego and it was such a special way to share our love for travel.

Life gets busy, and you may put work and commitments before spending time with the people who matter most. It can be challenging to make time for the ones that we love. However, it's crucial to find a way to make new memories with loved ones, because life is so short. Travel is such a great way to spend quality time with the people in your life, and that's why I couldn't wait to visit San Diego with my mom. It seemed like it had been ages since we had the time to bond with just the two of us ladies. This trip truly allowed us to connect with each other, and I'm so grateful that we made it a priority.

1 The Weather Is Complete Perfection, So Grab Your Shades JoelBearStudios/Stocksy San Diego is known for having perfect weather year-round, and we took full advantage of it. When you live where it's scorching hot in the summer, it's relieving to visit sunny San Diego. The weather allowed us to enjoy simple things, like walking about the city and lounging by the pool at our hotel.

2 The Historic Gaslamp Quarter Is A Must For Any Itinerary Paradise Of USA on YouTube The Gaslamp Quarter is the heart of San Diego, and we had a blast exploring the area. We both love shopping and trying out new restaurants, so this was our favorite district in the city. The area is walkable and full of life, especially on the weekends. We were able to catch up over delicious Mexican food at one of my new favorites, Rockin' Baja Lobster, and spend time wandering the most beautiful part of the city. It's safe to say, the Gaslamp district is a true gem that needs to be worked into your itinerary.

3 Window Shopping Alone Will Just Not Be Enough JovoJovanic/Stocksy Shopping is my mother's favorite past time, so we always end up at a mall anytime we take a trip. As soon as she heard about the Fashion Valley shopping center, we were on our way. We didn't buy much, but we really enjoyed browsing through stores that we don't have back home. Let's just say, my mom was in fashion heaven! (But beware, if you're a fashionista, you just might want to buy one of everything.)