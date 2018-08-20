13 Changes You Shouldn't Be Afraid To Make This Year

You're going to encounter all sorts of new experiences throughout your college career. It's an exciting milestone in your life, so it's no surprise that you want to make some changes for yourself. Maybe you've always wanted to learn another language, study abroad, or play an intramural sport, but couldn't find the right time to make any of those dreams a reality. There are more than a few changes you shouldn't be afraid to make this year, because New Year's Eve shouldn't be your only opportunity to do so.

These changes don't have to be drastic by any means, and you'll learn so much about yourself in the process. Stepping outside of your comfort zone is the gateway to a considerable amount of self-growth (if that's where you want to be), so it's prime time to embrace it with open arms.

You don't have to stay in the routine you're used to, simply because it's what you've always done before. Spread your wings and soar, because there's so much to discover when you take a chance on something. There aren't any guidelines for who you have to be this year of college. Write your own narrative, and if it includes any of these 13 changes, you can look forward to a pretty exciting story.

1 Embracing A Fresh, New Style Giphy There's something so refreshing about kicking off the school year with a new style. You're meeting new people on the regular and getting involved in campus activities, so don't feel bound to the look you're used to rockin'. Try out something new, and see how it goes.

2 Tweaking Your Normal Routine Giphy In high school, you likely followed the same morning routine. Lucky for you, there's more wiggle room with your schedule in college. Hit the gym in the a.m. or grab your favorite latte at the coffee shop down the block. You're in charge of your routine, so be sure to fill it up with things you love.

3 Joining The Clubs That Set Your Soul On Fire Giphy Don't feel pressured to join the same clubs as all of your friends. You'll regret spending the majority of your free time doing something you're not passionate about. Find a club that speaks to you, and sign up!

4 Introducing Yourself To A Different Genre Of Music Giphy Real talk: Music is magical AF. Don't feel like you have to stick to the same old tunes. The songs that have filled your heart with so much joy always will, but you have room to explore.

5 Changing Your Living Situation If You're Not Happy With It Giphy Not everyone is in love with their roommate situation — it happens. Make arrangements to switch up your living situation this year, so that your home life is as comfortable as possible.

6 Switching Up Your Hair Color Giphy Ready for the big chop or those highlights you've pinned a bunch of times on Pinterest? Take a chance and give your hair a complete fall makeover. Those blowout selfies are going to be #fire.

7 Expanding Your Social Circle Giphy Your roomies, the people in your study group, and friends you met at orientation don't have to be your only friends. Be a social butterfly. You can claim numerous friend groups as your people.

8 Changing The Way You View Success Giphy Success shouldn't be based solely on getting good grades. It can be achieved in many ways — for example, accomplishing a new form of meditation, sticking to your kickboxing routine, thriving in your internship, or helping out a good friend. Be a successful #girlboss in all aspects of your life.

9 Tweaking How You Approach People You Like Giphy Make a little promise to yourself. Promise that you will no longer keep your feelings caged up if you genuinely know that they're the real deal. You never know, the person on the other end could be waiting for you to speak up.

10 Joining Greek Life Giphy This could be the best year to join a sorority. Get involved in recruitment week, and scope out the sororities you could see yourself being part of. Your forever sisters are waiting.

11 Altering Your Career Goals Giphy The career you want to pursue will likely be influenced by the classes you sign up for, your professors, or your internships. Don't be afraid to go down a different path than you initially planned on, because now's the time to figure it all out.

12 Updating An Item On Your Bucket List Giphy You'll be introduced to so many new people throughout college. They're going to challenge you to think and dream bigger. This will likely reflect on your bucket list goals. The sky's the limit.