I Hate & Never Have The Time To Cook, But Swear By These 6 Easy Recipes

After a long, exhausting workday, all you really want to do is go home, kick back on the couch, and catch up on Netflix. In a perfect world, you'd snap your fingers and have a delicious plate of chicken parmesan (fresh out of the oven) waiting for as you walked in the door. But alas, one can dream. I'll admit I hate and never have the time to cook, which is why I almost always order delivery or grab takeout instead. Most of the grocery shopping I do is for quick and easy snacks, because I know that if I'm overly ambitious and buy a bunch of different ingredients, it will all go to waste.

I want to be one of those 20-somethings who has it all together, and cooks everything from the coolest cookbooks, and then showcases their masterpieces on Instagram. That's why I've vowed to try making some super easy recipes at least once a week at home. Who knows, maybe this time next year I'll be the girl who throws elaborate dinner parties for her besties. Until then, I wanted to share with you these six easy recipes that I swear by. You'll be a pro at them in just about no time.

1 Slow Cooker Beef Stew Is Simple To Prepare, And So Delish To Savor Healthy Hints on YouTube My slow cooker is my BFF. It truly is the one appliance in my kitchen that gets me. All I need to do is set it up in the morning, and by dinnertime, it has prepared me this downright delicious dish. My go-to slow cooker recipe is beef stew. My mom used to make beef stew all the time, and I love the combination of carrots, potatoes, and beef. It's everything I want after a long day doing work.

2 This Pad See Ew Recipe Is The Real Deal Pailin's Kitchen on YouTube My go-to delivery cuisine of choice is Thai, and my fave dish is Pad See Ew. I used to spend way too much money on delivery, which is why I needed to find an easy recipe like this one to try at home. Now, I can make my own Pad See Ew, and even have leftovers for lunch the next couple of days.

3 Prepare Pesto Penne With The Hummus You Already Have In Your Fridge HOPE Foods on YouTube The food I buy at the grocery store is usually meant for snacking. That's why I have a ton of hummus in the fridge, but you can actually use that hummus to make some delicious meals as well. I love the kale pesto hummus from Hope Foods to dip my pita chips in, but it also serves as a great sauce for pesto penne. That's a win-win right there.

4 Make Yourself A Pizza That'll Last A Few Days Divas Can Cook on YouTube Pizza is another go-to delivery order for me. You could say it's stolen a pizza my heart, but all puns aside, I needed to find myself a recipe to make at home. This recipe highlights everything from the sauce to the dough, and will last you a few days if it's just for you. Though, you can also just buy pre-made sauce and dough from the store, and all you'll need to prep are the toppings.

5 This Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich Is Too Tasty To Sleep On NikkiVegan on YouTube I'm not a vegan, but I'll admit that this buffalo cauliflower sandwich is way too tasty to pass up. It's simple enough to prepare, and you won't be disappointed with the result. After whipping up the ranch sauce, you can catch up on Netflix while you're waiting for the cauliflower to bake.