Get ready to cringe at your most awkward middle school memories all over again, because Pen15 is coming back for its second season. The Hulu comedy series perfectly encapsulated all the silliness, awkwardness, melodrama, and joy of navigating seventh grade at the turn of the century when its debut season premiered in 2019. Fans won't have to wait long for even more unforgettable moments with Maya and Anna, because the premiere date for Hulu's Pen15 Season 2 is fast approaching.

Pen15 stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone, fictionalized versions of themselves as 13-year-olds. Maya and Anna's unbreakable friendship is at the heart of the series, as the two BFFs navigate all of the most awkward (and painfully relatable) situations that come along with going through puberty and finding your place at school and at home. The series is also very specifically infused with late-90s/early-aughts culture, being set in 2000. For example, Season 1 included episodes centered on AIM, the Spice Girls, and Wild Things, and boasted a soundtrack filled with throwback jams from NSYNC, Mandy Moore, 98 Degrees, and more.

The end of Season 1 set up some new obstacles for Maya and Anna, as their close friend Sam revealed himself to be the secret AIM boyfriend Maya had been messaging after her crush Brandt felt both girls up in a closet at the school dance. On top of all that romantic drama, Anna's parents told her they were separating, and Maya got her first period, both of which will likely be major parts of Season 2. Here's everything else to know about the upcoming season:

Pen15 Season 2 Premiere Date

For whatever reason, it took Hulu a strangely long time to reveal when Season 2 would premiere. Season 1 aired at the beginning of 2019, but Hulu didn't announce a second season airdate until a full year and a half later, in July of 2020. The streaming service confirmed Season 2 will drop on Sept. 18, 2020.

Pen15 Season 2 Teaser

Hulu announced the premiere date with a brief, 30-second teaser trailer featuring some clips of the upcoming season. The video shows Jenna bluntly telling Maya and Anna that they've changed, along with a scene of the two girls coming to terms with their changing bodies. There's also some great throwback moments, like Maya chugging a bottle of Surge and Anna complimenting Maya's Tommy Hilfiger shirt ("That's loaded.").

Pen15 Season 2 Cast

The Pen15 team has not announced any new cast members for Season 2, which is not too surprising since the show is so specifically about Maya and Anna's friendship. Important side characters like Anna's parents, Maya's mother and brother, their frenemy Sam, and characters important to the story following the Season 1 finale like Brandt and Brendan are all likely to return.

Pen15 Season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu on Sept. 18, 2020.