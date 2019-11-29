Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. But, if you'd rather brave the leftovers in your fridge than the crowds in the stores, you can still enjoy some big Black Friday deals from the comfort of your own home. In fact, one of the best deals this year will help you kick back and digest your food with a remote in hand. Hulu's Black Friday 2019 deal is the best way to get a full year of TV for super-cheap.

From now through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, Hulu is offering new subscribers 12 months of the basic streaming plan for just $1.99 a month. After one year, the price returns to its usual $5.99 a month. But, until that one-year mark, people who take advantage of the deal will be treated to a 2020 filled with low-price TV.

The 2019 Hulu Black Friday deal is a bit more expensive than the 2018 deal, which offered the same basic level of streaming for only 99 cents a month. But, the extra $1 per month is a small price to pay for all the content on Hulu. The streamer is packed with delightful original comedies like Shrill, Pen15, and Dollface, plus it boasts the Emmy-award-winning drama The Handmaid's Tale and the new reboot of Veronica Mars. In addition to original series, Hulu also offers access to all the latest network shows like This is Us, A Million Little Things, and Riverdale, and a wide selection of classic movies.

Hulu

Hulu also offers a live TV package, but that costs a hefty $54,99 a month. The basic version of Hulu offered this Black Friday will give you ads, so if you're looking for a commercial-free viewing experience, you can splurge for the premium service. That package rings up at $12 a month — there's no Black Friday deal for it, though. So if you're hoping to experience the rush of a holiday sale alongside your marathon TV-viewing, then the $1.99/month deal will be the way to go. At such a low price, all the TV and movies on Hulu practically pay for themselves.

