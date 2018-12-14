Just recently, makeup-artist-turned-beauty influencer Huda Kattan took to Instagram to introduce a brand-new launch: the Huda Beauty Power Bullet Lipstick. It's a lipstick — I'm talking a solid, bullet-shaped lipstick, which also happens to be a first for the brand — that shines so bright it could blind even the biggest glitter aficionado. But before most beauty lovers could even get their hands on the new lipstick, Kattan announced yet another new launch that she's calling the brand's "most exciting launch of the year." She's talking about the Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows, which are about to transform your makeup routine for the better.

On the brand's blog, Kattan revealed so many details about the new product. The dual-ended liquid eyeshadow is apparently loaded with two different formulas. On one side, you'll find a super pigmented, velvety matte shade. Then, when you flip it over, there's a super metallic and glittery formula that can be worn layered or on its own. Not only is the formula buildable and blendable, but it's designed to create bold looks with almost no effort at all. Plus, it's totally smudge-proof, wear-proof, and even waterproof.

Don't believe any of that? Well, the brand put the formula to the test (and proved me wrong!) when it ran an armful of swatches under running water. (Spoiler: Not a single shade moved.)

Inspired by the gliteratti, the Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows were designed to make you feel expensive. The brand describes it as "your secret weapon to use wherever you want to, in the back seat of a Rolls or while you order room service." But whether you're lounging in your cotton robe on a Sunday morning or having a girls night out at your local bar, this liquid shadow is all you need to take your look to the next level — and it'll last that long anyway.

The Matte Shadow

The matte formula on one end is a super pigment formula that dries to a waterproof, powder-finish. It has oil-absorbing properties, so it stays in place without fading or creasing for 12 hours! The doe-foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on the color — just use your finger or a brush to blend — or use the defined edge to apply it as a liner.

The Metal Shadow

The glittery formula dries in seconds, so you can get creative without worrying about smudging. The paintbrush-like applicator makes it easy to apply the formula as a liner, create clean, cut creases, or apply on the entire lid.

The Shades

"Bubble Bath & Pink Champagne" is a dusty pink matte and silvery pink glitter duo.

"Hot Sauce & Cherry Soda" is a red matte with a silvery-red glitter topper.

"Silk Bomber & Bubblegum" is a purple fuchsia matte with a duo-chrome pink glitter.

"Private Jet & Shimmering Sunset" is a blush pink matte paired with a shimmering amber glitter.

"Faux Fur & Bamboo Hoops" is a bone-colored matte with a gold glitter.

Here's just a bit more inspo from the creator herself, Huda Kattan.

The new Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows will launch on Dec. 26 (just in time for you to use all those Christmas gift cards) at ShopHudaBeauty.com and Sephora for $25.