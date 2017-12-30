How Your Love Life Will Change For Better Or Worse Next Year, Based On Your Sign

These days between Christmas and New Year's are good ones to reflect on the last year and think about what you want to do differently in the next. Get rest while you can. 2018 will be a big year for love on an individual and collective scale. Between now and next January, this is how your love life will change.

2017 saw optimistic Jupiter move through Libra, the house of love and relationships. Jupiter will spend much of 2018 in Scorpio, which means that whatever relationships that were started in 2017 will experience terrifying, exciting, and stimulating growth. For those who are starting out 2018 single, it means that this will be your year to change the way you fall in and out of love.

Jupiter isn't the only planet that is going to have a lot to say about your love life this year. In October, Venus will go into retrograde, journeying over the territories of Libra and Scorpio not once, but twice. This means that your relationship is going to be experiencing a major overhaul that might be painful, but it will open you up to more nourishment in the end. This will be the year when all of the obstacles that get in the way of your love get thrown out. Knowing Scorpio, some skeletons will be revealed in the process. Here is what 2018 will change about your love life, if the stars have anything to say about it:

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

In the past, you've approached love like a big, bright torch, Aries. Your fire is beautiful, but when your blaze gets out of control, it burns up everything in your path. In 2017, you experienced some explosions. 2018 will take a cinder from the wreckage and set it alight into a smokey, smoldering flame. This is new for you, since you have the tendency to burn through relationships. Let your light be a lantern you hold aloft as you journey all the way into the deepest, darkest reaches of love.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

2018 will have you changing the ways you get your needs met in relationships, Taurus. This is the year that you will pick up a spade and start tending to your garden. Find what seeds have been buried under the earth, and then, plant them to make a fresh start. If you're in a long-term relationship, this might mean adding something new to your partnership through traveling together. And if you are single or you find your current love coming to a close, this would be a good time to start turning that compost.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

In years past, Gemini, love for you was like attending a masquerade ball. Each new relationship was like another dance partner. You'd change your mask at the start of each trip around the ballroom, based on what you thought your partner would find beautiful. Like it or not, 2018 is here to strip off your peacock feathers, Gemini, and lay bare your naked truth. For you, this will be the year you realize that simply being the life of the party doesn't earn you lasting love. Focus on the practical acts that will tend to your love each day, so the seeds of first attraction have a chance to grow into something more mature.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

In love, you have the tendency to mix metaphors, Cancer, but 2018 will have you learning to cut to the chase. You need to be honest about your relationships and let people know what you are actually thinking. You need to show up for your feelings instead of constantly disappearing when the going gets tough. This year, your love life is going to hold your feet to the fire in terms of building and maintaining inner peace. This is the year to enter into better communication with your own feelings so you can then share your water with someone you really trust.

Leo (July 23 To August 22)

You've always prided yourself on being a loud, flashy lover, Leo. 2018 is going to have you getting in touch with your most basic sense of self. This is the year you are going to start patching some cracks in your foundation. In the past, you have approached loving as a charitable act. You think that you are the one to heal everyone else into loving themselves. This year, you start exercising more humility in your relationships. Until you save yourself, Leo, you aren't saving anyone.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

Love for you in 2018 has you feeling comfortable in your own house, Virgo. In years prior, you didn't feel like you had something you could count on. As soon as your relationship was stable, then your work or health would snatch something else out from under your feet. 2018 will change things up for you, Virgo, by giving you more chances to relax a little bit. You've fought hard to get here. Treat yourself to a spa trip.

Libra (September 23 To October 22)

For you, Libra, 2018 will be a year of overturning how you take action in relationships. In the past, maybe you sunk into routine relationships that ended up suffocating you. Maybe you built an empire based on getting along well with others. This year is going to require you to change the way you approach conflict, Libra. Your good-natured tendencies are very sweet for others to experience, but in love and relationships, you have the tendency to let other people walk all over you. For your own sake, leave your passive good nature in 2017.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21)

2017 held up a magnifying glass on your own methods of self-sabotage, Scorpio. In the past, you've had the tendency to lash out when people get too close. In 2018, you will stop letting fear of abandonment control you. That means you'll have to take stock of your own stinger. Why do you insist on slicing even the people who actually value you? Can you find a way to ensure you are protected without pushing everyone who cares about you away?

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

Your love phases tend to last longer than some other signs, Sagittarius. This year will flip-flop whatever you have been doing for the last two-and-a-half years. 2018 will be a year when you end up saying goodbye to either the single life, a committed partnership, or something that's been keeping you back from being where you really need to be right now. If you've spent a great deal of time single or flitting from one relationship to another, this will be the year when you meet someone who actually makes you consider settling down. You build your life on experiences, Sagittarius, which means this change in routine will be a good thing for your ever-wondering mind. Sit back and see what there is to learn.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

In the past, you have always been careful with your words regarding love, Capricorn. This year, you are going to change your approach to communicating your intentions. When you start being a little more spontaneous, you'll find that there are lots of opportunities opening up to you. When you try to plan for every little twist and turn, you miss the here and now. And besides, plans are made to be broken. Instead of burying your head in the sand when things don't go your way, this year you will start seeing every one of your failures as perfection itself.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

Love can fulfill you, Aquarius, but it will evade you as long as you continue to give it your full attention. This is the year when you realize that your relationships work best when you have time to pick them up, permission to put them down, and permission to go off and do something else. In past years, you tried to chase what your ego wants, but in 2018, your approach changes as you finally learn how to keep your cool. Stop trying so hard, and love will keep coming back to you.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

The warm, healing energy that you emanate, Pisces, draws wounded people to you. They think you are a miracle worker. And you are, to a point, but you also need to give yourself some of your own medicine. In 2017, your healer tendencies have left you depleted, which means that you're better off in 2018 introducing a little bit of distance into your romantic relationships. This would be a good time to entertain an online connection or meet someone out of your usual routine, like in a class or on a business trip.

